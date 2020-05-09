Jump in minimum wage ill-advised
If minimum wage jumps from $7.75 to $15 an hour, the first thing to happen will be grocery and restaurants prices will escalate by the same ratio, nearly 100%. All other prices will jump at different rates based on demand.
What would happen to people who make $14 an hour now? Are they going to get immediate 100% increases? No. The money has to trickle into the economy before that will happen. Restaurants are a luxury people will cut back on. This will cause layoffs because of suffering sales.
What about people on fixed incomes like Social Security, pensions, retirements and welfare? These price hikes would affect them hard. How about government workers, will they stand by watching as prices go up? Sounds like a property tax hike is in order. Property prices will go up, meaning property taxes, rent, security deposits, insurance, as well as water, electricity and heat will increase.
It looks like the $15 an hour wage that was supposedly going to help people earning minimum wage will leave them in the exact same condition as they are now. So the solution to getting a living wage is to become more skilled for an occupation that’s in demand.
Robert Haddeman
Eau Claire
Trouble ensues when there is no vision
During the 2016 Presidential campaign several friends stated that this country needed a business mind in the oval office. Donald Trump would certainly be good for our country. Has that proven true?
Four years later, corruption; incompetence; lies; nepotism; lack of a federal plan to counter a pandemic; our country’s reduced world standing; attacks on our allies; daily denial of the rule of law; attacks on the media; soaring budget deficits; decimation of the middle class; civil rights setbacks promoting discrimination and white supremacy; and ongoing repudiation of the U.S. Constitution that he swore to uphold — all have characterized the Trump administration and the toadying Republicans who assist him.
Proverbs 29:18 states “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” The only vision held by these Republicans is “profit over people.” Clear acts by Republicans underscore their vision:
• Systematic deregulation of environmental protection.
• Ongoing court attacks to gut the Affordable Care Act.
• Legislation to institutionalize voter suppression.
• Votes to secure tax benefits to the wealthiest citizens/companies at the expense of the average citizen.
• Unrelenting votes to undermine women’s health.
• Separating families and caging children seeking asylum.
• Systematic attacks to undermine Social Security and even the post office.
• Callous disregard for the lives and well-being of our society’s most vulnerable citizens (children, elderly, poor).
• Upholding zealotry — religious and political — while denying scientific thinking and facts.
Truly, in the last three years the Trumpist Republicans have proven their vision is costly for Americans. Can we sustain another four years of Republican government based on unbridled greed and lust for power? If we are not to perish, citizens need to vote Republicans out.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Obama nominations blocked by McConnell
I notice that there are still a few local die-hard Republicans trying to sing the praises of Donald J. Trump.
That President Trump filled many court judge vacancies left unfilled by Barack Obama was very simply because old Sen. Mitch McConnell blocked the appointments in the Senate, up to and including a Supreme Court opening.
To say that Trump has been successful is true to the point that he has been successful at utter failure.
That includes getting impeached for violating the Constitution, but he escaped conviction because the majority of Republican senators were more concerned about retaining power than they were about upholding their oath to the people of the USA and the Constitution.
And now he proclaims no responsibility for the delayed response to COVID-19. Another tragic failure.
Jim Schrader
Menomonie
United States should cut ties with China
For half a century we have cozied up to the Chinese, our sworn enemy.
We’ve known for years they have prioritized bioweapon research with the obvious goal of defeating the enemy (insert “U.S.”). Well, whad’ya know? They were so busy chasing down the virus in Wuhan, they didn’t have time to warn us of the pandemic. The scientist who discovered HIV stated it had to be created in a lab, thus it was no accident of nature.
The Chinese press is reportedly ecstatic over the mass infections on our aircraft carriers. They’ve exhorted us and held back medical supplies. The Chinese Communist Party in the “Great Leap Forward” murdered or starved tens of millions of Chinese.
The CCP uses a variety of totalitarian tools, including a social credit system which monitors every move and spoken word. It’s been said they harvest organs for profit from live Muslim Uyghur prisoners. Their one-child policy resulted in the deaths of millions of defenseless babies.
Chinese military and technological espionage in the U.S. is everywhere. Their goal is Chinese domination of every key industry, and officials have publicly stated they have no scruples; any action that promotes communism is acceptable. The immense profits they have accumulated over the decades — so we could buy cheaper toys and auto parts — have provided the capital required to build a huge military.
After decades of naively working with the CCP, if we want this great nation of ours to survive, we need to terminate this Faustian bargain, our relationship with China, starting immediately. There is no evidence the CCP can be trusted under any circumstances.
Tom Hankes
Eau Claire
Previous quarantine was memorable
A recent letter-writer referred to the 1950s, saying there were no shutdowns and school was in session when polio was contagious and went on to list other contagious diseases.
I distinctly remember the health officer attaching a sign to our front door — “Quarantine” — that went on to say something similar to this: “All persons forbidden to enter or leave this residence.” The word of the disease — mumps, measles, etc. — would be in large, bold print.
It was a different kind of quarantine than we have now, but a quarantine nonetheless. People did not question the authority of the local health officer.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls
Take precautions during era of pandemic
I understand why everyone is getting so anxious to get back to work and be able to get back to normal. I think many of you have not received your stimulus check yet and are running low on money and are tired of sitting in line waiting for food.
Saying Wisconsin is different and that is why the numbers are so low for the COVID-19 is so very wrong. If we jump the gun too soon our numbers are going to be just as high as the other areas. We are not different; we will get sick just like all the other places. Until they find a cure or how to fight this we are all just as vulnerable as all other areas.
We have kept our numbers low because we have respected our governor’s alert to stay safer-at-home. So please think about all your loved ones and friends before you decide to get out there and go against the safer-at-home alert and start speeding up the COVID-19 all over again.
Our COVID-19 numbers are low so let’s keep them low. Please be safer-at-home.
Mary Lou Parker
Eleva
Picks to fill judicial vacancies blocked
A writer made the following statement in his April 16 letter to the Leader-Telegram: “Trump has filled the many court vacancies left by former President Barack Obama.” The reason he was able to do this is pure politics.
Sen. Mitch McConnell was determined to stifle every move Obama made during his presidency and was open about it. When he became majority leader of the Senate, he did everything in his power to block every Obama judicial nomination. Remember Merrick Garland? McConnell refused to bring his nomination to the floor for 293 days until the nomination time period had expired.
Garland was not a far left-wing judge, he was a moderate, but the Republicans wanted a right winger and they not only got Neil Gorsuch as a replacement for Garland, they later got Brett Kavanaugh when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired. Kavanaugh is another far right judge who had enough moral and ethical questions to block his nomination in normal times. They were approved on party line votes, not needing the usual 66 votes because McConnell had changed the rules to make it easier to push through nominations that would be friendlier to the party in power than the nation as a whole.
As soon as Trump took office and started to nominate far right judges, the Senate started to approve his nominations and what has taken place since then will affect this nation for decades to come. Many of these judges were determined to be not qualified by the American Bar Association. Instead of looking to the ABA for guidance, the Republicans have chosen the Federalist Society to be their organization of choice for nominations. Right Wingers.
I realize Republicans consider hypocrisy a virtue, but the writer’s statement takes it to a new level.
Mike Burke
Cadott
Religious letter-writer strays from logic
The U.S. has the most accurate, free and least government-influenced news outlets of any nation on Earth ... with the exception of Fox News and other things touched by Rupert Murdoch.
Print media often provides an appreciated public service by printing letters from readers, giving them a voice, and opinions are welcome. But “facts” given should be true and provable. The Leader-Telegram published such a letter on April 5. It was well meant, from a religious view, but lacking in logical conclusions.
The writer believes the coronavirus, COVID-19, is a plague sent by her god to punish humankind for our “sins,” violations of her god’s wishes. She states her proof of this is that only her god could have spread COVID-19 to six continents in three weeks. She must be unaware of the volume of traffic in and out of China, the passenger capacity of jetliners or their speed. Give me six 747s loaded with passengers exposed to a highly contagious disease and I will bring it to all six inhabited continents in less than 24 hours from anywhere on Earth. In 48 hours, I could infect all the larger islands.
The writer said her god cursed “the people” for their wicked ways, but the plagues she lists were those directed to punish Pharaoh Ramesses and the Egyptians for holding “the people,” the Hebrews, in bondage.
And there is this: Probably every religion on Earth is practiced in the U.S. That begs the question: Whose god should we obey? Which one is right? Are any? Are all?
People right now should not gather in close groups. No school, almost no business, no dance and, if you love your neighbor as you love yourself, no church gatherings. Stay home. Stay healthy. Talk to your god there.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild
Group home, residential care staff lauded
There are many unsung heroes working behind the scenes during the current COVID-19 tragedy.
I would like to recognize all those people who work in and operate group homes and residential care facilities for the mentally and physically disabled.
Having worked in both, I understand how challenging it must be to keep individuals residing in these places on task, occupied and satisfied.
To all those employees, may you keep on smiling and taking care to take care.
A better day is upon us.
Vince Pernsteiner
Chippewa Falls
Evers safer-at-home order the wrong call
Gov. Tony Evers made the decision to extend his safer-at-home order. This directive was put in place by the governor for what he calls the health of the people. This the same governor that believes abortion is “health care.”
Gov. Evers: Abortion is not health care and quarantining citizens, closing businesses and cutting people off from their income is not good for the physical or mental health of the populous. This was an opportunity for you to lead, but you have chosen to cower and cave in to fear mongers. You appear to lack faith and hope.
Mr. Evers, it is not challenging to find resources and facts that support the wisdom in reopening Wisconsin. You demonstrated your disdain for any person or group that opposes your politics and policies. Where is the inclusion you spoke about while campaigning?
The damage inflicted by your decision has been devastating and has recklessly spilled over to the creation of fiscal, physical and mental harm to real people. Your decision has injected a level of fatalism that will be hard to overcome. Your decisions have pushed Wisconsin away from a population of people with a “can-do” spirit, toward a heard of people looking for leadership and direction and finding none.
This is a time where you need to back off from your agenda of “big government” and let the people work, let commerce breath and let Wisconsinites do what Wisconsinites do best — control their own lives, which includes allowing those who want to stay home to stay home. Let those who want to work, work. It appears this is a foreign concept to you.
Be a leader, you are an educated man. Study the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Harry Truman, you will find some gold waiting to be recirculate.
Lee McMenamin
Bloomer