We all play role in community’s safety
Recently, my wife and did our first shopping in weeks. We are both senior citizens and of course are concerned about precautions taken to protect the health of all us.
We went to Menards and felt comfortable with the many precautions they took there. We had a similar experience at Sam’s. Employees wore masks, carts were sanitized and several checkouts were open to minimize social contact. Their efforts are appreciated.
We also stopped at a Chippewa County nursery, where none of those precautions were taken, despite its having large enclosed areas. No masks for employees, no cart sanitation. Nothing done to maintain social distancing. Very few of the customers were wearing masks and several made no attempt to keep safe distancing.
So many business are struggling now because they cannot be open and it seems that those that are open should appreciate that privilege and be more responsible and do all that they can to protect their employees and the public.
The cooperation and compliance with public health advisories is critical for everyone. These precautions are not only about my safety, but the safety of those I come in contact with. We all want to see a safe return to the jobs and business, the parks, restaurants and music venues we enjoyed before COVID-19.
Please listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories and the consistent messaging of the medical community. Be responsible. Lives depend on your actions.
Ken Sullivan
Eau Claire