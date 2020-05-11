Face masks key
My husband and I have noticed that in Eau Claire there is a reluctance by some of its residents to wear face masks when out in public.
We’re not talking about working in a yard or taking a walk. We’re talking about going to grocery stores, garden centers, etc., where social distancing is difficult. Front-line hero workers in these establishments are wearing masks, not to protect themselves but to protect us from being infected. If everyone wore a mask when out in public, it should slow the spread of COVID-19 and also stimulate the restart of the economy.
Could a temporary ordinance mandating the wearing of face masks in public places be instituted? COVID-19 constitutes an emergency. Wearing a mask is not an infringement upon a person’s rights. It is needed to protect everyone’s health and safety.
We now have laws against smoking in public, wearing seat belts and having auto insurance. Isn’t COVID-19 as dangerous?
Or the private sector could adopt a rule — no face mask, no entry. This would be similar to no shirt, no shoes, no service.
Menards is making a statement that it is committed to protecting the health and welfare of employees and customers and does not allow anyone in the store unless a face mask is worn.
My husband and I are concerned regarding the health and welfare of our family. Should our dependent son contract the virus and bring it home to us, older parents, who would take care of him if we die?
We are as anxious as anyone else to have things get back to normal so we can visit family, our children can play and people can get back to work.
For yourself, your family and your community, do the right thing.
Janice Wojak
Fall Creek
Giving thanks
During these troubling times there is so much to think about and reflect on — how much we consume, how we grow/raise our food, how we care for our most vulnerable.
It is a time to think about and be thankful for those who risk their lives every day to help others — bus drivers, doctors, grocery clerks, nurses and EMTs are just a few.
It is a time to think about other people in our world, country, state, neighborhood who don’t have access to the same opportunities, food and health care as we do — those who are, once again, suffering and devastated from this pandemic.
It is a time to think about what we can do to help heal our country and world. Can we donate money, time or services?
It is a time to educate ourselves on whom we vote for — who will truly care about, protect and help everyone in our country and world?
We need a leader who will care more about helping people rather than the latest stock market report. We need a leader who will make sure we are prepared and who will listen to the experts rather than his own greed and hunger for power.
Keep clapping for those who are risking their lives to save ours.
It is a good time to remember why we are asked to wear masks — not to protect ourselves but to protect others.
Dana Herman
Shell Lake
Lesson learned
It was summer of 1950; the polio epidemic was in full swing.
I knew about polio. I also “knew” in my teenage heart that I would never get it. So I was very unhappy when my mother refused to let me go to the Wausau city swimming pool, my usual summer haunt. I begged, cried and slammed doors.
My mother wouldn’t budge. Exasperated, she called our family doctor who calmly explained to me that polio could cripple me for life, or put me in an iron lung, or kill me. I apparently listened. I didn’t go swimming that summer nor the next when my friend died of polio.
Alice Ridge
Altoona