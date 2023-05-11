A shout out to those who help in crises
Words can never be enough to thank you for your service.
We are most thankful for your commitment to safeguarding our community and putting your lives on the line. Human nature prompts a person to run away from danger, but we are so fortunate to have those people that are willing to risk all and run towards the danger to help.
On Monday, April 24, we experienced one of those events one hopes never happens. We had a fire in our detached garage while we were away.
• To the observant passerby that called in the fire, thank you!
• To our retired firefighter neighbor, Kim Nessel, our own personal first responder, thank you!
• To the Communication Center that quickly alerted the appropriate responders, thank you!
• To the fire departments of Altoona, Eau Claire and township, thank you!
• To the Altoona Police Department, thank you!
• To all those who were there that day and assisted that aren't named above, thank you!
We hold all these people in the highest regard for they are the reason citizens, like ourselves, get to live a comfortable and safe life. We are truly fortunate to have such dedicated and reliable first responders to depend upon.
Again, thank you to all.
Dan and Becky Riewestahl
Altoona
It's past time to address our gun laws
Gun violence has struck again, and it is now up to us to take action to protect ourselves and our families, regardless of our backgrounds or our ZIP Codes.
Most Americans are in favor of common-sense gun laws. A recent Fox News poll shows that:
• 87% want criminal background checks.
• 81% support improving enforcement of existing laws.
• 81% favor raising the legal age to own a gun from 18 to 21 years.
• 80% want mental health background checks.
• 80% want red flag laws.
• 77% want a 30-day waiting period to buy a gun.
This is a freedom issue.
Our kids should be free to go to school without fear of being shot.
All of us should be free to go to the shopping mall without fear of being slaughtered.
All of us should be free to go to our church or synagogue without fear of being gunned down.
The Declaration of Independence guarantees us “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But these mass shootings are denying us of life, and they are denying us of liberty, and they are denying us of happiness.
We must vote in in numbers too big to ignore to remove any legislator who stands in the way of common-sense gun laws.
Our freedom depends on it.
Susan Hansen
Shell Lake
Let's remember to show compassion
I’m sorry to say that lately my knowledge of news stories being shown is limited. However, just days ago I tuned in to a film presented on TV showing a long, long line of immigrants standing together, waiting. Waiting for what? Waiting to hear about all the rules they need to follow, about where they should be, where they should go?
With all of this going on I took a look at the people. Observing the faces of these masses, I saw sadness, fear, confusion, fatigue and what must be a myriad of internal feelings only they know.
So I asked myself what I could do. I can’t go to the border. I can only give so much money to organizations that help with their basic necessities to survive. Yet there is something we all can do. Let’s put down the cellphones, computer games, the all-important television show we just can’t miss and take a look at them, really look, and think about the word compassion. It’s a good word that I’m guilty of seldom having, but that will change for me.
In the course of our lives wouldn’t we want compassion if we were in their place regardless of what the situation might be. A prayer would be good too.
In closing, we all as people, yes, just people, need someone in our corner to fight for us, just as they do, to care about all of us, listen to all of us, take an interest about what’s important to all of us.
Where is that someone? Who is that someone? Is he even listening? You tell me.
Lynnette Beine
Eau Claire
School funding needs to be addressed
In 1994 the Wisconsin Legislature used existing school spending to cap future spending. It was known as “revenue limits.”
History tells us that the Wisconsin Association of School Boards newsletter reported that, “Legislators promised future modifications in the school aid formula to ensure equity in school funding.” That plan never happened. Thirty years later the struggles are reaching a crisis point in many districts. In 2022, Wisconsin had 92 school referendums on the ballot. April 4, 2023, found 82 school referendums on the ballot.
The state average of money per pupil in Wisconsin (1993-1994) was $5,817.60. Mondovi was at $5,430.29. The state average in 2021-22 — the latest year of complete data — was $11,702.87 and $10,310.20 for Mondovi (my alma mater). One can see this school district is not receiving proper school funding.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a budget to fund our public schools. The state has a monetary surplus. Now is the time for state Reps. Treig Pronschinske and Warren Petryk to find their voice. Children should not be used as political pawns. The funding formula must be changed and allocate funding to the districts living with less.
Have you contacted them sharing your frustration with their lack of action regarding school funding? Can you afford to continue to have your property taxes raised by referendum? Have you contacted state Sen. Jeff Smith, telling him you support his hard work and ask what you can do to help?
The right to a public education is in Article X of the Wisconsin Constitution. Let’s defend the constitution. As citizens, we need to be the adult in pushing legislators to do their job. The children need us.
Gary A. Kaiser
Elk Mound
Eau Claire streets remain in bad shape
I have noticed crews cutting the grass on city properties, but have not noticed anyone patching our washboard, crater-filled streets.
Has "No Mow May" been transformed into "No Pave May" in Eau Claire?
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
COVID death rates, politics intertwined
In that the Federal COVID-19 Emergency Order has now been lifted, the demographics of COVID-19 deaths are certainly worth noting and have something to teach us.
Currently in the United States over 1,100,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 1,000 citizens continue to die each week from this disease. Americans over 65 and Americans of color have died at higher rates than the general population. On the other hand, children had very low death rates.
One other statistic that stands out is defined by a political dynamic. In the last presidential election, in counties where Donald Trump received at least 60% of the vote compared with counties that were won by Joe Biden, the death rate from COVID-19 in the Trump counties was 2.73 times higher than the Biden counties. This statistic is largely due to the difference in vaccination rates chosen by individuals in those locations. In plain terms that means for every 100 people who died from COVID-19 in counties across the country that favored Joe Biden, 273 people died from COVID-19 in counties that favored Donald Trump by at least 60%.
For Republicans and particularly Trump supporters who have died unnecessarily from this virus, should the death certificates state the cause of death as being complications from COVID-19 or complications from politics?
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
What is the City of Eau Claire missing?
When one goes from small city to the next you see many interesting things.
Items you buy are interesting and even the walks in their parks. Baseball and football stadiums are kept up, but the hotdogs are the same and good. Some cities are looking for new ideas to make their city bigger and better than the next city down the road. Some cities prosper in housing, while others are far behind in rental properties and are slow in catching up.
So what doesn't Eau Claire have that other cities have? They need a quiet place to walk and bring the kids for excitement at the same time. Just up the road from Eau Claire is this town called Chippewa Falls.
What does it have for that quiet walk and fun for the kids and adults? It has Irvine Park and its numerous types of animals.
Well, Eau Claire, what could be new for you?
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
Prayers go out to slain deputy's family
Great loss of one of Wisconsin's deputies.
The Twin Cities newspaper had coverage on about 40% of its front page with pictures, and the Leader-Telegram had it on page 5, lower left.
Prayers to the family.
Larry Waters
River Falls