Looming elections important for GOP
For over two years I have started my days by praying to our Lord and asking Him to allow the exposure of all the corrupt Democrats involved in the attempted removal of President Donald Trump.
I have been waiting patiently for some breakthrough to happen that would expose the corrupt actions of high-ranking officials of the FBI. The recent news of the General Michael Flynn investigation has opened a floodgate of information on the improper actions of many people in the Justice Department. They enacted the Russia collusion investigation using a false FISA application, which was supported by Hillary Clinton and a number of other high-ranking leftover members of the Obama administration.
This corrupt group of individuals has been stalling, falsifying and modifying information requested by Congress and other Trump officials since the election. It appears they will never admit that Clinton lost the election with the guidance of God. God could not allow the corrupt Democratic Party to win and continue its immoral and ungodly destruction of America.
In the upcoming months I feel there will be many subpoenas issued and hopefully justice will be served with fines, demotions and jail time for the guilty parties. Once this happens, the American people will again have faith in the FBI and its thousands of truthful, hard-working and nonbiased agents.
In November we need to win back the House of Representatives and keep the Senate. Love God and vote conservative.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona
Preexisting conditions protections critical
I have pre-existing conditions — lupus and Antiphospholipid syndrome, both of which are autoimmune disorders. To keep these illnesses under control I take over 20 medications. Without the coverage I receive, and without protections for the preexisting conditions I have thanks to the Affordable Care Act, my medicine would cost $50,000 a month.
Did you know that President Donald Trump is trying to deny coverage to over 2.4 million Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions in the middle of a pandemic as his Department of Justice continues to have the Supreme Court overturn it?
This administration, with its attacks on our health care system, food stamps, energy assistance and assisted living, makes me and others feel like our lives are worth nothing.
I want to go about my life without having to worry that my livelihood will be threatened by a president who promised to stand up for people like me. No one should be discriminated against with higher health care prices for having a preexisting condition. The protections those with preexisting conditions receive under the ACA are vital to their health — Trump should stop trying to ruin their lives by repealing the law.
We have seen coronavirus disproportionately affect those with preexisting conditions, yet this administration is committed to leaving them even more vulnerable than ever.
I will continue to fight tirelessly for those who Trump and his administration think of as lesser.
I want to be able to wake up without fear about health insurance issues.
That’s why on Nov. 3 I will be voting for Joe Biden, so that on Nov. 4 I can wake up and breathe easier, without fear, and with a renewed hope in the direction we can take our country.
Tina Pohlman
La Crosse