Natural resources should be priority
A privilege of living in Wisconsin is our beautiful, abundant natural environment.
Our cropland, forests, lakes and wetlands provide for the food we eat, our healthy water to drink and our clean air. They provide the other resources we need for our daily living and they are essential to our good physical and mental health. Preservation of our natural environment requires a strong commitment by our state government. Now more than ever, it is critical that our state government provides effective management of our natural resources.
Gov. Tony Evers demonstrated significant leadership and commitment in including essential investments in our future in the next state budget. Among these were:
• Establishment of the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy.
• Increased funding for Focus on Energy.
• The state’s carbon-free electricity goal.
• Repeal of prohibition of condemnation authority for recreational and pedestrian trails.
• Funding for county conservation staff.
• PFAS action plan and funding.
• High-capacity well application fees.
Sadly, all of these have been removed from the budget by the Joint Finance Committee.
We all share a commitment to preserve a natural environment that will provide for us and our children and grandchildren. I encourage you to contact your elected representatives in state government during this crucial time to tell them to follow Evers’ lead and fund key investment to preserve our environment.
Bill Barkley
Chippewa Falls
IRS scare no more than propaganda
A moment of apprehension as I saw the official-looking envelope arrive in the mail on May 1.
The sender was the “Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Austin, TX.” Postage was “Presorted First-Class Mail paid by the IRS.” Just above the addressee window was the dire warning that it contained “Official Business,” with a “Penalty for Private Use, $300.”
My first thought was maybe the announcement of even more “free money” from the feds. My second thought was maybe notification of a tax return audit of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, sent to all known supporters of our previous president. It was neither.
At the top of the one-page letter, dated April 22, 2021, it indicated it was actually being sent from “The White House, Washington.” It began with “My fellow Americans” and was signed by none other than Joseph R. Biden Jr. What a relief, just another self-congratulating, self-praising political propaganda piece overloaded with the word “I.”
“I signed into law ...” “I am pleased to inform you ...” “When I took office ...” “I promised the American people ...” “I want to be sure you receive ...” “I believe better days are ahead ...” “I truly believe ...” On and on ad nauseam.
Biden’s bogus bid to claim credit for many things accomplished by the previous administration was paid for by the American taxpayers and sent under the auspices of a so-called nonpartisan federal agency. Maybe next month we’ll receive another serving of blatant political tripe from the CIA or the FBI to digest.
Nearly four more years of these designed-to-deceive capers to endure. God help us.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire