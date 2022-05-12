Voters deem clean water a priority
With the weather warming, outdoor enthusiasts will soon be paddling and swimming in our lakes and rivers. This is a time when the importance of clean water becomes crystal clear. Our health depends on it, and voters are demanding it.
During the April 5 primary election, Eau Claire County voters overwhelmingly said “yes” to the clean water referendum. Seventy-nine percent told policy makers they want meaningful action now.
Lake Altoona needs immediate attention because of unhealthy levels of E. coli and algae. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, record numbers of people visited the lake. But Altoona Beach was closed for the longest period of time ever. The beach was shut down 28 days because of high bacteria levels. People were advised not to get in the water for 10 more days because of unhealthy algae blooms.
Last year, algae blooms turned Lake Altoona waters green for more than a month, 32 days. High bacteria levels forced beach closures for more than a week, an additional eight days. Add it all up. Over the last two years, residents lost half of the entire summer season on Lake Altoona because of bad water.
Another problem is the endless sand that washes downstream from crumbling embankments along the Eau Claire River. Sediment is filling the lake, making boat navigation in some places impossible, and it hurts fish habitat.
Eau Claire County built the dam that created Lake Altoona in 1938. But there are several more governmental bodies that financially benefit from having a natural resource so close for its residents to enjoy — the cities of Altoona and Eau Claire, and the townships of Washington and Seymour.
Last month, voters demanded their right to clean water. We need to encourage all lawmakers to meet that demand, before Lake Altoona drowns in algae and sand.
Michele Skinner
Lake Altoona District board chair
Abortion outlined as a punishment
If Christians think they can exact a moral high ground using religion, they better read their Bible and reconsider.
The Lord commands that if a man even “suspects” impropriety, his wife is to be taken to a priest (Numbers 5:14-15) so that a draught can be ceremoniously consumed to cause a miscarriage and prove her infidelity. But not only that — it is the Lord who brings down the curse that causes her to miscarry (Numbers 5:21-22) at the command of the priest.
“When He makes your womb miscarry.”
When. God. Makes the womb miscarry.
Pro-life positions have little to regard as secure argumentation, and this is just one example of how the Bible discredits what we call “pro-life” thinking. A further example from Exodus 22:21-24 shows that an unborn child is considered of less value than an adult living person.
Educated people should demand basic reading comprehension from people insisting we create the Christian “Iran of the West” here in America.
Shawn Muench
Chippewa Falls
Law thankfully helps crime victims
Helping my granddaughter, who was the victim of sexual assault, navigate the criminal justice system is something no grandmother ever wants to do or, frankly, should ever have to do. Unfortunately, however, that is exactly what I had to do.
As you can imagine, the entire set of circumstances was an incredibly painful process for my granddaughter and me. Through it all, we were very glad we live in a state that has strong rights for victims of crime. When voters approved the crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law two years ago, they could not have known how these new rights would help my granddaughter and me — but it certainly did.
Because of Marsy’s Law, my granddaughter was protected from further harm and we were informed about and allowed to participate in all hearings in the case. We also pressed to have the case move forward in a timelier fashion.
We all know defendants have a lot of rights. You hear them on TV all the time. Here in Wisconsin, thanks to Marsy’s Law, crime victims also have strong rights. Marsy’s Law says we matter too, which means a lot to me and my granddaughter.
Linda Schmitt
Eau Claire
A letter for the U.S. Supreme Court
Regarding Justice Samuel Alito’s recent draft decision on abortion:
1. Consider that more than 80% of the country now uses contraception. Abortion has become a necessity to a wide range of American women, particularly the poor, for reasons of their own choosing.
2. The Alito draft becomes a social bludgeoning of all women’s rights to choose what happens to their bodies.
3. Justices Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were all selected by minority presidents who had a very minority view toward women’s rights and abortion.
4. In Gorsuch’s case, Obama’s choice for Supreme Court, as a president of the people, was rejected by Sen. Mitch McConnell who indicated it was late in the presidency. Kavanaugh’s appointment was let slide without full investigation by the FBI, and Barrett’s nomination was rushed through when the people voted for Joe Biden. (None of the above was honest enough to recognize the wrong and refuse the nomination.) Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife was involved in the insurrection attempt, which makes him questionable as a Supreme Court judge.
5. The current Supreme Court has the lowest poll numbers in my lifetime (81 years).
Along with your stance on voting rights, if you overturn Roe v. Wade, you will earn revulsion. Your job is about the betterment of society, not its destruction.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Choose wisely in our next election
The Associated Press giving credit to President Joe Biden for shrinking the deficit is like Gov. Tony Evers taking credit for Wisconsin’s state budget authored by the Republican wing of our state government.
By the way, presidents and governors set the “mandate” while Congress appropriates the money spent, from taxes paid by “we the people.” Further, the last time our federal budget was “balanced” occurred during President Bill Clinton’s time in office. During said time our Congress was controlled by Republicans, who actually were fiscally responsible.
Facts matter, as do your, mine and our votes. Choose wisely.
Ralph Palmer
Chippewa Falls