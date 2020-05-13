Look to the experts for informed advice
“I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me.”
“I am a stable genius.”
“I alone can fix it.”
It’s a “hoax.”
“It looks like by April, you know in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Words spoken by someone who belongs in an ICU — Insanity Care Unit.
Unfortunately, these ideas are apparently contagious. Witness the Wisconsin Legislature and its refusal to protect the citizenry during the April election. Their disregard for the health and welfare of our citizens is despicable. The president’s disrespect and disregard for people is evident in legislative action taken by those who support him.
Nothing is more dangerous than the fool who thinks he’s the expert.
If you needed an overhaul for your car engine, would you go to a pizza salesman, state Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora?
If you had a serious dental problem, would you go to a hair salon, state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls?
COVID-19 is a critical health problem. The intelligent action is to go to a public health professional, right? Let’s be intelligent about who the real experts are to listen to.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith