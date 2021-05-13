Welcome return of gatherings
As the new rabbi at Temple Sholom in Eau Claire, I am relieved to finally meet my congregants in the coming days. This outdoor gathering is possible only because the majority of us are vaccinated.
My congregants have not met in-person in more than 14 months. People have felt isolated, lonely and frustrated with how to engage in Judaism on their own. To relieve this, my congregation is able to take small steps to bring us back together — starting with outdoor services, continuing to be masked and cautious even as we are overjoyed to be together again.
Judaism stresses the principle of pikuach nefesh, the reassurance that the preservation of human life overrides any other religious rule. It is of the utmost importance to take care of ourselves first, then to engage in religious activity. We have had to put our lives on hold to carry out this principle in the past 14 months.
It is our mission to repair the world or to engage in the ongoing task of tikkun olam because we are responsible to complete God’s creation and to improve the world. It is an act of social responsibility to make the world a better place — to try to bring it back to the world we knew in 2019, to bring it back to “normal.”
It is up to all of us to restore our world and our familial connections. This will only be achieved by being vaccinated and urging our friends and family members to follow in our footsteps.
I am eager to connect with my congregants in person and I know that you are eager to hug each other and be in closer proximity. I hope you are able to take the easy task of becoming vaccinated to begin to feel normal again.
Rabbi Natalie Louise
Weston
Please put leashes on canines
I love taking my dog for walks in the parks and trails around Eau Claire.
However, lately I have noticed that often there are people with dogs not on leashes. People always say, “My dog is friendly don’t worry.” However, I have been jumped on and knocked down, and my dog has been growled at by these friendly dogs. My dog does not like a dog not on a leash running at him.
If you don’t want your dog on a leash, take them to the dog parks where they don’t have to be on a leash. But if you are going to walk them in the parks and trails that require a leash, please be considerate of others and put your dog on a leash.
Nancy Sowls
Eleva
Local library’s efforts lauded
I have just returned from my first visit to the L.E. Phillips temporary library on Mall Drive. It was a wonderful experience. I was so impressed with how well organized everything was and how friendly and helpful the staff was.
I had no idea the new location would open so soon. I read an average of 125 novels a year, so when I heard the library would be closed during their relocation process, I checked out 20 novels hoping that would last me until the new location opened. I also borrowed books from our church library.
However, I need not have worried about running out of reading material. Kudos to whoever planned the move and temporary reorganization of the library. They certainly did a yeoman’s job in accomplishing this massive undertaking in such a short time.
I look forward to visiting the temporary library site many times in the coming months, and I am anticipating with excitement the new addition to the already great L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Ken Anderson
Eau Claire
Cover cropping a key approach
A focus on environmental stewardship is ubiquitous in 2021. Governments, companies and farmers alike are seeking ways to address the changing climate. With so many buzzwords and new, sophisticated ideas being floated, it’s important to remember that often the answers are right in front of us. Cover cropping — an oldie but a goodie — is a well-known way to build healthy soil, keep it from eroding and sequester carbon. Farmers can begin cover cropping relatively easily and it immediately pays dividends for the soil and environment.
But even with current U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that incentivize the practice, cover crops are still only planted on about 6% of acres. We can do better. Wisconsin’s neighboring states of Iowa and Illinois have started reimbursing farmers’ crop insurance premiums by $5 for every acre planted in cover crops. This crop insurance rebate program has been popular in both states. It’s time Wisconsin followed suit.
Recognizing the potential of such a program, a coalition of agricultural and environmental groups has endorsed the idea. The groups, which include Clean Water, the Dairy Business Association, The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin and WI Land+Water, recently presented a detailed list of water quality initiatives they would like to see the state implement. They recommend that the state invest $500,000 per year in a crop insurance rebate program.
The timing of the request is no coincidence. Right now, the Wisconsin state budget is being considered. With water quality and environmental stewardship at the top of the list of concerns for Wisconsinites, an investment in a proven practice that replicates programs that are working in neighboring states should be a no-brainer. Incentives work, and this would be a small price to pay for huge environmental benefits.
Amy Penterman
Dairy Business Association president
Thorp
Question for Eau Claire officials
Instead of an actual letter or statement, I have a question.
Are there any people on the Eau Claire City Council or in the Eau Claire City-County Health Department that actually believe in the Bible or the Constitution? I.e. faith over fear?
Minette Fleischer
Eau Claire
L-T comic deemed ‘exploitive’
Are you kidding me?
Mallard Fillmore political cartoons are simply hate. They have no value, least of all funny. At worst, they are exploitive and only placate the furthest right.
If you must, why not some old William F. Buckley columns. Maybe not: His humor and political dialog required some attention span and thought.
Paul Arntzen
Boyceville