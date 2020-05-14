State Supreme Court decision lauded
Thank God that the Wisconsin state Supreme Court has finally made the decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ illegal and unconstitutional executive order. It should never have been issued in the first place. But everybody was fooled by the so-called experts who loudly and incessantly warned that unless we all stay home and cower in fear we’d all die. Baloney.
The various predictive “models” were all based on hypothetical and wildly inaccurate postulations — all of which seemed to be modified weekly in a downward trend. In the meantime, we all suffered. Many are in financial trouble. Many businesses may not even reopen. The food chain is totally disrupted. Mental health lines are flooded with calls asking for help and guidance.
The state Supreme Court has nipped further damage in the bud — and it’s welcome indeed. The best thing to happen now would be to hear Evers has resigned. The next best thing would be a successful recall petition to get rid of what I feel is the worst governor I’ve seen in my 71 years.
At some point, most of us will get this virus. But most of us also get the flu every year and in 2017-18 (according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates) 61,000 U.S. citizens died from the flu. Did the government shut down everything then? Of course not.
This whole thing was the perfect scenario to try out the left’s agenda of total control — and it dang near succeeded. I hope we all learned the lessons from this.
Lee Christianson
Baldwin
Accountability key during pandemic
Each morning I love finding our local newspaper coiled in a cylinder on my front step. Newspapers make us better citizens by keeping us informed.
So I was troubled to read an opinion piece by the Leader-Telegram’s publisher, Randy Rickman, attacking journalists for sorting out facts from outright lies in President Donald Trump’s daily press briefings. Here’s a sample: “Big media would have you believe COVID-19 is filled with hate and righteousness in its efforts to bring the economy and President Donald Trump to their knees.”
Let’s try to deconstruct that sentence beginning with its subject. “Big media” is Fox-speak for any newspaper or TV station not owned by a conservative conglomerate. Now for the elusive verb: “is filled with hate …” Who exactly is filled with hate? The reporters asking the questions or Trump angrily berating them for doing their job?
Another puzzler: “Weaponizing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s words and who said what when is lining Congress up for its next round of investigations and/or impeachment hearings. Are you ready for another round of all that? I’m not.” Don’t be confused by the free-floating gerund.
Rickman blames “big media” for reporting Fauci’s own comments about the administration’s failures. It’s a classic case of shooting the messenger. Then Rickman asks readers if we’re “ready for another round of all that,” and my answer is yes. After more than 80,000 American deaths and millions put at risk, including my nurse daughter, do I want the government held accountable? You’re damn right I do.
I want my hometown newspaper to succeed. But to survive a newspaper has to be committed to the news, to searching for truth no matter who’s in office.
John Hildebrand
Eau Claire