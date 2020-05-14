What does 'freedom' really signify?
Now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has liberated us from the tyranny of Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home orders, let’s take a moment to appreciate the freedoms we have gained.
You are free to go out into public for any reason you want, but you are not free to refuse entry to the germs that people share with you.
People are free to gather in large groups, but doctors, nurses, EMTs and medical professionals and first responders of all kinds are not free deny us services — no matter how stupid our behavior was.
Employers are free to reopen their businesses, but employees are not free to refuse to show up for work for health reasons or to care for a loved one.
Childless adults are free to go back to work, but with schools closed and day care centers being dangerous crossroads for disease, parents are not free to leave their children home alone.
Celebrating freedom is pointless without asking: Freedom for whom? We live in tangled webs of relationships with one another. Our actions have ripple effects that travel far and wide in complex, unforeseeable ways. Contagious diseases show us this vividly.
Living in a free society means that we concern ourselves just as much with other people’s liberties as our own.
Peter Hart-Brinson
Eau Claire