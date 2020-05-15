Efforts of local health official applauded
I want to commend our local director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Lieske Giese, on the wonderful job she has done with directing the COVID-19 response and keeping the public informed on a daily basis.
Giese’s information has been very informative and relevant. With people like Giese and Dr. Anthony Fauci in charge, I am confident we can respond to this threat in a constructive and scientific way.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
Efforts to weaken Evers case of ‘tyranny’
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, requoted the term “tyrannical” to describe Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order created to protect the health of Wisconsin residents.
Perhaps a better use of the word “tyranny” would be to describe the Republican Legislature’s attempt to strip then incoming Democratic Gov. Evers of as many powers as possible — powers the Legislature had no problem with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker having.
Michael Wagner
Eau Claire