Election systems vary in effectiveness
In 72 years of elections, I have not missed one. I have voted in Washington, D.C., Illinois, each of the three West Coast states and, of course, Wisconsin.
The place where I felt best informed about candidates as well as issues was Oregon, where I lived for eight years. An official ballot plus a pamphlet describing each item thereon and giving synopses of and skeleton supporter information was mailed to registered voters about six weeks before each election. One filled in the ballot and dropped it in a safe box outside city hall or in the U.S. mail if rural.
Simple. Easy for shut-ins, travelers, anyone with transportation problems. And maybe cheaper.
This system has been used for many years and not abandoned. I expect that officials would be happy to share the mechanics of it with our election hierarchy. We could then adopt their procedure and avoid another unnecessary exposure risk like that of April 7.
Shirley Semingson
Eau Claire
Encouraging a rally an unwise decision
Sen. Kathy Bernier:
I was extremely disappointed and angered to read that you planned to attend the April 24 in-person rally at the state Capitol and encouraged others to do so as well.
I am following the safer-at-home order and have not spent time in person with anyone outside my household, including my parents, my brother and sister-in-law and their children, or any of my friends, including my church community, since this began. Millions of us are working hard to flatten the curve. Why can’t you follow our lead?
Your action and anti-leadership on this issue fly in the face of not only the safer-at-home order but also scientific and medical data indicating that we should be physical distancing and wearing masks as part of the effort to flatten the curve.
I do not wish this virus on anyone, including you and other misguided in-person protestors. Even if you don’t care if you yourself become infected, think of the people you all may potentially spread the virus to. Think also of all the medical resources that potentially will need to be directed to the care of people who become ill as a result of this rally.
An immunocompromised 5-year-old girl in Michigan whose parents are EMS workers recently died because her parents needed to continue doing their vital work caring for people and could not prevent bringing this terrible virus home with them. Do you want to cause the death of a child? A teenager? A young adult? A middle-aged person? A senior citizen? Any of your own loved ones?
Please be a responsible human being and community member.
Laura Goetz
Chippewa Falls
Clearing the air on use of face masks
The following needs to be made clear to our community. First, the wearing of face masks. The concept is growing but do people know the reasons? Covering your mouth and nose will not protect you from coronavirus. It will, however, protect others who may be near you as it captures air or spittle that you may emit while breathing.
The virus particulate is so minute that it can easily pass through nearly all masks. Putting it simply: People wearing masks in public are expressing concern for others, not themselves.
However, those who enter supermarkets with no face covering are a danger to all. Just because a person is feeling fine, doesn’t have a cough and is not running a temperature does not mean they are not potential carriers of the virus. The virus can remain dormant from two to 14 days. Let that sink in.
I try to do my grocery shopping early in the morning. The store employees wear masks. Some of the customers wear masks. If you enter a store without a mask you are virtually saying: “I don’t care about anyone else. I will not be inconvenienced. I am an American and I demand freedom.”
With that attitude, it won’t be long and there will be grocery store closings because too many of the employees will have been infected by the uncaring who can’t be bothered. I feel all stores need to implement a “no mask, no entry” rule posted at all entries.
Secondly, there is disregard for safe-distancing. If you linger while choosing produce, the “me first” attitude brings another shopper within a few feet of you. Again saying, “I don’t care about anyone else. I won’t be inconvenienced.”
Unless we accept responsibility for one another we are in for a world of hurt.
Lawrence Heagle
Fall Creek
Are we progressing on environment?
Hey, did you know that April 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day? In 1970, our own Sen. Gaylord Nelson convinced 20 million Americans to rally and work toward a goal of a clean and healthy environment. Read his words from a speech at UW-Madison in 1970:
“Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all human beings and all other living creatures — an environment without ugliness, without ghettos, without poverty, without discrimination, without hunger and without war.
“The battle to restore a proper relationship between man and his environment, between man and other living creatures, will require a long, sustained, political, moral, ethical and financial commitment far beyond any commitment ever made by any society in the history of man. Are we able? Yes. Are we willing? That’s the unanswered question.”
So, thoughtful reader, how are we doing 50 years later? Having been witness to these years, I’ve noted tremendous progress in improving air and water quality, protecting wetlands and endangered species, and much progress in managing industrial and residential waste. Sadly, here in Wisconsin and nationwide, we’ve reversed direction in recent years as state and federal “leaders” have deemed the regulations that brought about a cleaner, safer environment too burdensome.
Today, we are understandably consumed by how to respond to COVID-19. My hope is that the pandemic has resulted in a growing appreciation for science, and that it will carryover into a constructive discussion of how to engage the world in dealing with climate change and other issues. We need to tune in to the Dr. Anthony Faucis of the world and ignore those who label what doesn’t serve their personal interests a hoax.
David Lundberg
Eau Claire
Administration not capable of leading
Each citizen, individually, cannot fight and win a war — be it military, economic or medical; therefore, we choose representatives to research and direct all of these activities.
We vote for a president of our nation and that person selects a cabinet to assist. President Donald Trump stated he would “get the best people” in his cabinet. Yet, it is all too clear that his cabinet is missing in action. Ask yourself the following:
How has Secretary Wilbur Ross at the Commerce Department helped to guide a safe way to reopen certain industries and business?
How has Secretary Alex Azar as head of the Health and Human Services Department directed the enormous task of scientific guidance for detecting, treating and controlling COVID-19?
How has Secretary Sonny Perdue at the Agriculture Department developed ways for farmers to get this most essential item — food — to all of America or for the Labor Department to assure safe work places for all essential workers.
It is patently obvious that this current administration is not up to the task for fighting this war and that “the best people” are sadly missing in action.
Barbara Radke
Eau Claire
Profits shouldn’t be goal during crisis
I recognize that with the China coronavirus we need to be vigilant, engage in some semblance of social distancing and practice responsible personal hygiene. I also know many people already feel like they’re in prison with all the restrictions. But to make a profit from the virus doesn’t make any sense.
Case in point. The other day I went to a home-improvement retailer in Eau Claire. As I walked in the door, I was met by a fellow who I presumed was some kind of security person. He asked me if I had a mask. I said, “Yes, but it was at home.” He said I would have to go to the service desk and purchase one for a dollar. There was another fellow in a white coat, which I presumed was to represent some kind of medical presence. He didn’t have a mask on. I thought to myself, “Seriously?” I walked out of the store. In essence, the owner was saying I had to pay to shop in his store. It’s not the dollar amount, but the principle of the matter.
The owner makes a ton more money than I do. You would think that if someone came into the store and didn’t have a mask, he would provide that person with a free mask. A lot of businesses I’ve been into the last few weeks have made masks optional. This owner makes the mask mandatory and then charges for them. A friend of mine told me he bought a box of 30 masks before the outbreak for $5.
I know a number of people sympathize with what I’m saying. The people of Eau Claire have been pretty faithful in following the restrictions. But the practice of profiting from the virus just doesn’t make any sense.
Rev. Frederick Theiste