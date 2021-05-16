Group on wrong side of history
Beware of the organization called Secular Democrats of America. They are gunning for Christians.
Parts of their 28-page manifesto to Joe Biden are laughable. It claims that people of faith do not align with constitutional values and democratic principles. It also accuses them of revising our nation’s history when it is they who are rewriting American history. They want more consideration be given to minorities, e.g. atheists and Muslims.
The document states, “Dismantle the DOJ Religious Liberty Task Force,” “Dismantle the HHS Conscience and Religious Freedom Division,” “Repeal Executive Order 13798, Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty,” “Rescind and replace the Department of Justice Memorandum, Federal Law Protection for Religious Liberty.”
When debating H.R.5, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., stated, “God’s will is of no concern of this Congress.”
The new secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, issued a memo to all departments to make them aware of extremists, specifically “white supremacists.” If you observe a coworker exhibiting questionable behaviors you have to report it to your uppers. In other words, rat on your fellow workers. That order is reminiscent of the Barack Obama reign when soldiers accused others of “war crimes.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions why people have been put in solitary confinement after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. As of this writing, none of them has been convicted of a crime. This is how communism works.
The Biden administration and the media have engaged in a smear campaign by labeling the Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 rally as domestic terrorists — not just those whom the security let through the gates. The media should be investigating the antifa people who were allowed in. DJT incited no one.
I repeat: Truth is not a value of the left.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Athlete’s earnings give one pause
I read with interest the article in the May 12 Leader-Telegram sports section about the former Eau Claire Express star Jordan Zimmermann and his retirement from Major League Baseball.
I looked up his Major League Baseball record because for many years I have noticed that even mediocre players are paid exorbitant sums for playing in the league.
According to the Baseball Reference website, Zimmermann played for 13 seasons with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and his last with the Milwaukee Brewers.
During this time, he had a won-loss record of 95-91 and an ERA of 4.07.
Zimmermann worked a total of 1,614 innings and pitched eight complete games. His last five seasons, he was never above .500 in wins. In 2019 and 2020 he was paid $25 million per season. His total earnings in the major leagues were a little above $142.5 million, or about $86,000 per inning.
In 2010, Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans terminated the right of, among others, our teachers to bargain for their wages and benefits. How many teachers make even $86,000 in one year? What is the starting salary for a teacher or social worker or nurse?
David Rice
Eau Claire