Kind’s response in addressing Reade troubling
I thought the Democrat Party was supposed to believe women, not silence them — which is exactly what Rep. Ron Kind did during a recent virtual town hall.
We’ve all seen the allegations of sexual assault surrounding Vice President Joe Biden, but when Kind was asked if he believed Tara Reade, Kind was completely off put by the question and needed to be reaffirmed that she was in fact Biden’s accuser.
The fact that our representative needed to be reminded about Reade is a direct reflection on the fact that Kind isn’t taking her allegations sincerely. Maybe it’s because Kind already endorsed Biden, but either way, Kind’s ignorance is a slap in the face to all women and any victim of sexual assault. He should be ashamed of his inaction, silence, and begin by leading an investigation into the allegations.
The Democrat Party is becoming the party of hypocrisy. The #MeToo movement isn’t about supporting women when it’s convenient, it’s about supporting all women. Kind’s silence is abhorrent and will not be forgotten by this voter.
Abigail Capek
Altoona
Americans will unite as we fight pandemic
Amidst the upheaval our country is facing, there is one uniting factor: the American people.
President Donald Trump has not been a leader during this pandemic. He has lied and denied any blame for where America is at this time. He will not listen to the doctors who are working 24/7 to control this deadly disease. He won’t listen to top advisers about ways to take slow steps so we don’t have a relapse.
Every day we hear about people or companies who are giving generous gifts for research to develop a vaccine that can battle COVID-19. Entertainers allow young people a chance to do vocal solos, dance routines or display any other talents they may have. The New Yorkers open their windows to show respect and caring for all those working the front lines. People have done animal rescues and farmers have found ways to give their milk away so they don’t have to dump it. Young people are designing masks. The list is endless.
Do you know what all of this is? It’s called “the American way.” People helping people.
Some people check on their family, neighbors, friends, the elderly and homeless and anyone else who needs a hand up. This awesome movement stretches “From California to the New York island, From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters; This land was made for you and me.” (Song by Woody Guthrie titled “This Land is Your Land.”)
A quote from former President Barack Obama is appropriate: Together, “Yes We Can.”
Mary Waugh
Augusta
Letter-writer’s take on elections lauded
The recent letter by a local election poll worker, and the thousands of Wisconsinite voters who understood that there was a disease far worse than the coronavirus, namely that the Republican-led Legislature and Wisconsin Supreme Court were corrupting and destroying America’s democratic institutions, gave me renewed hope and faith in the courage of our fellow citizens.
Peter Whitis
Altoona