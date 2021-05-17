A word about nuclear waste
Since 1989 when Hanford, Washington’s plutonium production operations — the first such plant in the world — ceased, Hanford’s waste has been managed by three partners — the U. S. Department of Energy, Washington State Department of Ecology and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Tri-Party Agreement for retrieving, treating and disposing of Hanford Site waste.
Recent negotiations between the three partners resulted in two proposed changes to the Tri-Party Agreement. The first is to restart shipping of transuranic mixed waste (TRUM) to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) in Carlsbad, New Mexico, by 2028.
Transuranic waste is contaminated with elements heavier than uranium on the periodic table. Typically isotopes of man-made plutonium, americium and neptunium will have settled on workers’ gloves, laboratory clothes, tools, plastics, wood, glassware and metal.
The second proposed change is a commitment to an achievable schedule for retrieving, characterizing and preparing for disposal of approximately 17,500 underground storage containers. These and 11,000 other containers that have been retrieved but not characterized fall under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) or Washington state dangerous waste regulations.
The schedule allows for 99% of Hanford’s transuranic waste (TRUM) to be shipped to WIPP by 2040. A few large containers will be dealt with after 2040 as well as some smaller containers that need the 20 years between now and then for radioactive decay to take effect.
The proposal is open to the public for comment until June 23. Visit tinyurl.com/ysf5yrd4.
Cindy Thomas
Eau Claire
A choice to make for many
White grievance, due to the fear of displacement by burgeoning minorities, makes me think of the way an only child may feel when additional children are brought into the family, requiring him to share what was previously his alone.
The only child may resent giving up the total control he previously exercised over what he deemed was his. For a time he may pout, stamp his foot, slam the door. The resentment may be as deep as hate; his parents may need to keep watch lest he physically abuse his new brother.
This may not change, even over time; in fact, the resentment may be so deep-seated that the child inflicts all manner of debasement on his sibling, calling him names, cruelly teasing him, forcing him to kowtow.
It’s also possible, of course, that the resentment from fear of displacement is shorter-lived. The once only child may grow to regard his new sibling as a playmate, as someone to look after and protect and be proud of; most of all, to love. As he matures, he may be grateful for the lessons in self-development learning to share with siblings have taught him.
White Americans have a character choice to make, whether to behave as an irascible, recalcitrant, former only child, who refuses to accept his brothers and sisters of color, or to be transformed into a caring brother or sister, who are excited by the happy prospects of fraternal companionship, who find themselves fortuitously blessed in the act of holding a new family member in their arms.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith