This is in regard to “Prayerful words for those seeking truth” by David M. Shribman in the May 10 edition of the Leader-Telegram.
“The reporter relates the incident to the context in which it happens,” reads the column. (Or, to a scientist, the totality of circumstances).
But the Heisenberg uncertainty principle states that there are limits to the physical accuracy of paired, or related, events.
Human limits reveal that truth and falsity are not absolute but relative to a context. Humanity is so chaotic that we can only produce better educated guesses, not perfect ones. That is because humans can never obtain total context about any event.
Both limits are due to the imprecision of categorization.
Unfortunately, the legal and political professions ignore any limitations about human-experienced events or incidents. This leads to suppression of truth and obstruction of justice, especially in the courts. Distortion and twisting of the truth so that the “truth” emerges in favor of the politician or prosecutor leads to many unjust laws passed, and many wrongful convictions.
This places a heavy burden upon journalists who usually do not want to “upset” the status quo. But if the truth upsets the status quo, then the people who are alerted to the distorted “truth” must take action to support the truth. People support journalists (and freedom of the press, freedom of speech, etc.) by getting directly involved.
But too many people in the United States today are too comfortable in their apathy, indifference and selfish cowardliness to take any risks that would upset the status quo.
The unspoken motto of the United States has become “What is in it for me?”
Donald A. Newell Jr.
Chippewa Falls
Opportunities abound for job-seekers
What is the problem? There are so many jobs out there.
Some jobs may not be the best, but go get one of them. Any job is better than none. What are you waiting for?
Your dream job is not going to come to you; you have to show you have the ability to work and have the know-how and be dependable. Or would you rather sit home and feel sorry for yourself? There is no job shortage, just a shortage of people who want to work.
I didn’t think former President Donald Trump could get more evil. Anyone who could look at Vladimir Putin and this he was OK is evil himself.
Trump and Putin are the two most evil (people) in the world. Eventually, the world and God will get them. Right now, the devil has them. Anyone who could watch all those people being murdered and thinks it’s OK is really sick.
I don’t mean to sound so down about everything. I just hate to see our beautiful world in so much trouble. It will take us all together to fix it. I only wish.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi