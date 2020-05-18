Administration efforts come up short
COVID-19 has been an eye-opener for America.
This country has about 4.3% of the world’s population, yet leads the world in the number of cases.
Since the Ronald Reagan era, cuts to all government agencies and infrastructure have left agencies with inadequate funding (except for the military, which now gets over 50% of discretionary budget). The current president had terminated a USAID study of viruses and the committee charged with planning for a pandemic and refused help from the World Health Organization. The delay in confronting the pandemic has cost about 20,000 additional American lives so far.
Once the pandemic began, our health system failed. Having only a for-profit system eliminated treatment for the many with no health care. Those who lost jobs have no health care. No vaccine is in sight, the virus is not being traced and medical supplies are inadequate.
The vast majority of CARES money went to huge corporations with little to no oversight. Included was another tax cut for wealthy corporations. The president is insisting new bailouts be tied to cutting taxes that support Social Security, forcing more elderly into poverty.
America’s food system is based on mega corporations created by consolidation. When one link breaks, the country suddenly finds itself with shortages.
At this time we have a federal government run by Wall Street that is unwilling to protect, educate or support 90% of its citizens. How long will Americans accept this?
Glory Adams
Eau Claire