Energy efforts at urgent point
My wife and I are lifelong residents of Wisconsin who care deeply about the future of Wisconsin and the world in terms of fighting the effects of humans on the environment. We are greatly encouraged by statements of Gov. Tony Evers about what we should be doing to curb global warming. His commitment in the budget as to projects that would enhance the movement of Wisconsin toward that goal is indeed enlightening.
If we are to make inroads toward reducing carbon emissions, the time to begin is now. We need to quit allowing permits to be granted for construction of fossil fuel development, such as the proposed Namadji Trail Energy Center fossil fuel gas plant near Superior and Enbridge’s proposed pipeline reroute in northern Wisconsin.
The NTEC gas plant would result in over one million tons of CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere each year, and additionally a worse gas, methane, being emitted in large quantities. Rerouting the pipeline will result in wildlife and wetlands being further disturbed and destroyed.
If we instead invest in renewable energies, we will create many new jobs. Yes, they are new, not like the jobs that will be deleted, but with education and training, much better jobs than the ones that will be gone. And they will not be further endangering our future.
It’s time to begin weaning ourselves of fossil fuels. Utilities and our administration both have a role to play in moving us away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energies. It has to be done. If we do not, we put the entire planet in danger of being destroyed. Developing alternative sources of energy will not be without headaches, disappointments and cost, but we have no choice if we as a society want to continue to exist. Let’s get at it.
Dale and Carole Crisler
Rice Lake