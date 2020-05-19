Need to take precautions hasn’t gone away
There is a “game” that I learned of as I sat with other young boys on a park bench near my Chicago home. The game, Russian roulette, is found in the fictional story “The Fatalist” written by the Russian author Mikhail Lermontov (1814-1841) as part of a collection entitled “A Hero of Our Time.” It was a simple game — place one bullet in a six-chamber pistol, spin the barrel, point it at your head and shoot. Bored Russian soldiers would wager gold pieces as they passed the revolver around. If you were lucky you won; if unlucky, you were dead.
Fast forward 180 years to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, urged on by President Donald Trump, tweeting: 1. Liberate Minnesota; 2. Liberate Michigan; 3. Liberate Virginia — urging Wisconsinites to join a group of like minded souls at a rally in our Capitol building in Madison on April 24 to protest the rules developed at the CDC and reiterated by Gov. Tony Evers and his public health adviser, Andrea Palm, to protect those of us who believe in the science-based rules:
• Social distancing.
• Masks.
• Wash hands frequently
• Don’t touch face.
• Cough into your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect.
To most of us these rules can be followed, albeit with some sacrifice to save grandma and grandpa, but as Rosie the Riveter said, in the infamous World War II poster, “We Can Do It.”
So, Mr. Vos, we saw the photo of you wearing personal protective equipment while working at the polls in our recent election. How many other poll workers had this level of protective gear? I strongly urge patience to follow the science, which will get us safely to a healthy world without overwhelming our medical services and essential workers.
Now I’m off to wash my hands.
Dr. Lou Frase
Eau Claire
It’s a critical time to maintain friendships
Just returned from breakfast with friends I normally meet with Saturdays but have not had the ability to for almost two-plus months. We ate outside in the beautiful new park in Altoona. Great to see Paul and Dennis, and Sharon and Mary Jane who joined us on the banks of the beautiful Eau Claire River in our neighbor city.
This got me to thinking about the word “friendships.” With our current political climate, many lifelong friendships have been frayed if not severed forever. Sad but true.
I have many friends who have very different views about many subjects such as sports teams (I am a Packers, Cubs, Bucks and Badgers fan). And, of course, politics.
I ask one favor of all my friends some going back 70-plus years. Remember where these friendships started; they had nothing to do with our politics, religion or anything else. We enjoyed being around these friends ... period.
Let’s remember that and have a reunion of friends on social media without malice.
Marty Green
Eau Claire