GOP hypocritical
Often in letters printed here Donald Trump supporters urge us to overlook his egregious actions, even excusing his criminal and immoral acts. Likewise, we read entreaties from anti-vaccine activists decrying efforts for COVID inoculations as infringement on a person’s right to control decisions about one’s own body, all the while denying such decisions under Roe v. Wade as morally reprehensible. Such hypocrisy is incredibly difficult to ignore.
Then we repeatedly read the “Big Lie” that Trump won the presidential election, ignoring the multiple court decisions (over 60) and recounts that overwhelmingly substantiate that Joe Biden won the presidency by over seven million votes. The Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol is another aspect of hypocrisy where Republican zealots refuse to acknowledge what happened.
Patiently waiting for a new dawn to resonate with these Trump sycophants, I can only resort to a biblical reference that may apply to some of these Trump apologists. Matthew 7:1-5: “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you give it will be measured to you. … You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”
Think about what your eyes see and your ears hear. Are you being manipulated by Republican lies and Fox News? Trump is the only president who was impeached twice, who glories in having told over 30,000 certifiable lies, who authorized family separation and imprisonment of children at the border, who is the subject of numerous criminal investigations, who orchestrated an assault on the U.S. Capitol — does any of this resonate as worthy of your respect and support? Or does hypocrisy rule?
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Energy efforts key
My wife and I are lifelong residents of Wisconsin who care deeply about the future of Wisconsin and the world in terms of fighting the effects of humans on the environment. We are greatly encouraged by statements of Gov. Tony Evers about what we should be doing to curb global warming. His commitment in the budget as to projects that would enhance the movement of Wisconsin toward that goal is indeed enlightening.
If we are to make inroads toward reducing carbon emissions, the time to begin is now. We need to quit allowing permits to be granted for construction of fossil fuel development, such as the proposed Namadji Trail Energy Center fossil fuel gas plant near Superior and Enbridge’s proposed pipeline reroute in northern Wisconsin.
The NTEC gas plant would result in over one million tons of CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere each year, and additionally a worse gas, methane, being emitted in large quantities. Rerouting the pipeline will result in wildlife and wetlands being further disturbed and destroyed.
If we instead invest in renewable energies, we will create many new jobs. Yes, they are new, not like the jobs that will be deleted, but with education and training, much better jobs than the ones that will be gone. And they will not be further endangering our future.
It’s time to begin weaning ourselves off fossil fuels. Utilities and our administration both have a role to play in moving us away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energies. It has to be done. If we do not, we put the entire planet in danger of being destroyed. Developing alternative sources of energy will not be without headaches, disappointments and cost, but we have no choice if we as a society want to continue to exist. Let’s get at it.
Dale and Carole Crisler
Rice Lake