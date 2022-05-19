Action needed to curb gun violence
“Grocery shoppers Ruth, Aaron, Pearl, Roberta, Celestine, Heyward, Andre, Katherine, Geraldine and Margus ambushed and shot to death due to the color of their skin ... “
I am beyond anger and sadness, feeling despondent. How much longer can we continue to watch horrific massacres in this country? I lay responsibility at the feet and hands of the 435 representatives and 100 senators who fail to use their unique ability and power to control automatic weapons.
Couldn’t you at least pass a bill to limit their use to those 25 years or older? Maybe model it after the Federal Uniform Drinking Age Act.
Annemarie McClellan
Menomonie
Energy pipeline needed in Wisconsin
Gas continues to hover around $4 a gallon and it’s really starting to hurt average folks just looking to get to work, their kids’ sports and travel our amazing state. That’s why I think it’s crazy that some are trying to shut down a necessary energy pipeline in northern Wisconsin that will cause gas prices to go even higher if it gets shut down.
The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is going through the process to relocate a small section of its pipeline off a northern Wisconsin reservation at the request of the tribe. The project will bring with it over 700 Wisconsin construction jobs and keep the pipeline, which provides the raw product needed to produce gas, diesel and propane for our region, up and running. But some are trying to stop this critical project to push their radical environmental agendas.
Wisconsin families are struggling enough with price inflation on everyday products; we can’t afford even higher gas prices. I hope the Wisconsin DNR will quickly approve this project and keep this critical energy source flowing.
Tara Balts
Altoona
Subdivision project site ill-advised
I do not understand how it is possible for a local real estate group, a private for-profit special interest, to have the power to change protected township zoning laws for rural farmland to proposed annexed city residential land to further their own empires?
The proposed Orchard Hills project across the road from Ferguson’s Orchards — 234 acres with 100-plus city lots with expensive new houses on them — is already on the fast track of approval unless the community at large comes together to stop this unwanted sprawl.
This project would also require the public’s land conservation protections for our Lowes Creek County Park be suspended in order to bulldoze countless trees and habitats in digging and dredging new city water and large sewer lines straight through the park in order to service one real estate developer and his co-profiteers and allow the privilege of making millions of dollars at our expense.
None of us cares about the future expanded property tax base; our property taxes won’t ever be lowered one penny because of this. And don’t disguise this project as a “good community building project” because it simply isn’t so. The Eau Claire area has not suddenly gained hundreds of new high-paying jobs to warrant the already existing and countless new housing subdivision developments and countless seas of brand new apartment complexes being built or just completed across all four compass directions of the city boarders.
How many more millions do special interest real estate developers need before they finish turning Eau Claire into another Minneapolis? This isn’t “community building.” This is “community bullying” And, if for no other reason, this project must be denied because we can not surrender our public parklands for the sake of one man’s wealth-building wishes. Please speak up, friends.
Tom Koziol
Town of Washington
Letter from the past still pertinent
The horrific hate crime in Buffalo, New York, prompted me to recall a letter I submitted almost eight years ago. With the media awash in themes of white supremacy and anti-immigration rhetoric, perhaps it might be worth a timely re-run. From 2014:
A tribal elder celebrated his 110th birthday; the local TV station dispatched a camera crew.
The interviewing reporter prompted the indigenous leader: “Chief, in your lifetime you’ve seen women achieve the right to vote, prohibition and its repeal, the Great Depression, and a world war that birthed the atomic age. You’ve witnessed the exploration of space, the civil rights movement, computers, the internet and smartphones. You’ve seen the United States emerge as the most powerful nation on Earth.”
The old man slumped as he contemplated the weight of the century’s events, but the insistent correspondent pushed on.
“Chief, from your venerable vantage point in history, what advice can you give the American people?”
With a furrowed brow, the chief looked down and pondered for a long, silent moment, then raised his eyes to the reporter.
“Be very strict with your immigration laws,” the old man sighed. “We weren’t with ours.”
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire
An unfortunate definition of ‘care’
The very saddest aspect of the abortion issue is that so many people — including our governor — believe that “reproductive health care” doesn’t mean you have to kill a baby to arrive at their perverted version of “health care.”
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire