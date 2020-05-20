Reach of quarantines has been extended
A recent letter writer reminded us that indeed there were quarantines back in the 1950s.
Sure, I saw quarantine signs on the doors of individual homes, but not at the city limits.
James Herreid
Menomonie
We all want to see America open again
The point to make here is that those who want to forge ahead earlier and do not take precautionary measures (masks, social distancing, eye protection, hand sterilization) are jeopardizing their health, their family’s, friends’ and neighbors’.
The other very important point is that if they do not take precautionary measures, they’re jeopardizing the very thing they’re trying to support: business and jobs. There’s a better chance of businesses being shut down again if people do not act with consideration of our vulnerable situation.
Please act responsibly, support and protect our businesses and jobs.
Thank you.
John Gyorfi
Eau Claire
Kudos to Eau Claire public health official
When we are talking about heroes in the COVID-19 crisis, I think of Lieske Giese, the director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Whenever she is quoted in the Leader-Telegram or speaks on TV, I pay attention. I find her to be knowledgeable, well spoken, compassionate and she conveys information in a calm manner.
Thank you, Ms. Giese, I commend you on the job you are doing in a very difficult situation.
Annette Smetana
Eau Claire