Jobless benefits needed
Shame on the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls chambers of commerce for signing on to a punitive attempt to punish the less fortunate for simply being less fortunate. These two business groups have bought into an attempt in Wisconsin to pressure Gov. Tony Evers and the all-too-willing Republicans who control the Legislature to end the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefits because they claim the supplement is causing some people to stay out of the job market.
In a letter to state officials, 40 chambers in Wisconsin had the audacity to proclaim: “Wisconsin’s unemployment rate had already rebounded from the worst of the Covid-19 economic downturn by the time the American Rescue Plan was enacted, meaning the supplemental just wasn’t needed. The result is that businesses are competing against government benefits that incentivize people to stay home. “
What these business groups purposely ignore, of course, is people aren’t flocking back to minimum wage jobs because the supplement means they are able to pay their bills a little easier with government assistance. So the solution is obvious: Provide wages, including a higher minimum wage, that allows people to support themselves and their families, rather than penalizing the less fortunate for being less fortunate.
The vast majority of all people, including the less fortunate, will make decisions based on economics. If employers are offering wages that allow people to support themselves, pay for child care and transportation, and have a good quality of life, workers will be return. That is a much more humane, and sustainable, solution to the so-called labor shortage.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Debt a bipartisan concern
$28,308,231,745,271, or $28 trillion, is our national debt.
This number is like the distance to Mars, so big we blow it off. To get more understandable, there are about 328 million of us in the United States so each of our share is $85,000. If you are a family of four, I don’t know how much you own on your house but you owe $340,000 as your share.
Will we pay it off? Probably not, but will pay the interest on it every year. That means $328 billion of what Uncle Sam collects in taxes this year doesn’t go to helping us but goes to the creditors. In the last 12 years (eight under Barack Obama, four under Donald Trump, a few months of Joe Biden) the debt has almost tripled.
We are all so happy if we receive money from the government but where does it come from? They borrow it. As an old guy, I’ll never live to pay off my share but will pass it on to my kids and grandkids to pay. That doesn’t make me feel proud.
When the next election comes around do you think a candidate who promises to raise your taxes and cut your benefits will get many votes?
John Layde
Eau Claire
Lies abound in Washington
In a letter to the May 17 Voice of the People a writer said, “Truth is not a value of the left.”
It seems an odd judgement coming from a member of the Donald Trump cult, in which the constant Trump lies proved so difficult that former Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway had to create a new phrase to make lies sound less like, well, lies: “alternative facts.”
Hardly a day goes by without one of the cult members spewing out an incredible whopper. Here is my most recent favorite. U.S. Representative Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said during a congressional hearing, “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an ord1erly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
Well, I’m guessing that even on Fox News you got to see rioters fighting police at barricades outside, breaking windows to enter the building, and beating police savagely outside and inside. If such “tourists” showed up at Wisconsin Dells, terrified hospitality workers would no doubt be calling up the State Patrol and the National Guard. But maybe on Fox you wouldn’t get to see Clyde helping to barricade the chamber doors against the “tourists,” and Capitol security with guns drawn. Sorry, but it’s the Trump cult that has a truth problem.
David Johnson
Eau Claire
Trump group lacks credibility
Someone said everything Donald Trump promised has come true. Oh yeah?
What about when he said I have the best health care plan; you will love it. He claimed six times he would reveal it in a week or two. He never did.
How about when he claimed he could fix corruption in Washington. He never even even tried. Instead, he took donations and then returned the favor like when he passed tax cuts and then had a party at Mar-a-Lago where he said to rich donors, “I just made all of you a lot richer.”
Remember when he said he would release his taxes as soon as his audit was over. He then spent over $20 million dollars to make sure they were not released.
Oh, and he promised to make America first. Instead, he returned to the old and failed isolation policies. We lost our trading partners to China and now it looks likely the Yen will replace the dollar, leaving our country weaker and standard of living lower.
The second biggest lie ever told was when he claimed he got a mere million dollars from Daddy and turned it into billions when in fact he received much more, which he lost and Daddy had to bail him out. He is not a great business wizard, not smart and not credible.
Yet now he expects us to believe the biggest lie of all even though there have been 27 recounts and 59 judges have ruled there was either no evidence of election fraud or not enough to affect the results. His own lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, when brought before a judge regarding claims of election fraud, their defense is, “No reasonable person person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls