Nesting boxes may have been vandalized
This is a message to the vandal(s) who maliciously opened four of my bluebird nesting boxes and destroyed nests of three songbird families along the Grover Heights Park drainage and bike trail.
For five years, I have had permission from the city of Eau Claire Parks and Forest Department to site and monitor my boxes on this public property and have fledged over 200 bluebirds, plus many other indigenous songbirds. One of the boxes you entered had nestlings. The nest was thrown out along with the babies, which died of starvation and/or hypothermia.
Bluebirds, along with other species of cavity-nesting songbirds, depend on human intervention for places to raise their young due to severe habitat loss. Our beloved eastern bluebird of North America is a species in significant decline. When I discovered the vandalism, a pair of bluebirds was sitting on one of the boxes you opened, waiting for assistance. Your behavior, which you may believe to be a prank, was nothing of the sort.
For your information and consideration, this particular vandalism is a violation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service laws that prohibit the destruction of migratory wildlife, including all migrating songbirds in the U.S. A very smart raccoon or wandering cat would not have opened four boxes. I have double predator guards. This was a deliberate killing of nature’s harmless creatures. Shame on you.
I am asking my friends and neighbors in the Pleasant Acres and Grover Heights neighborhoods to keep an eye out for suspicious activity. This is the height of the nesting season for the bluebird. They need all the help we can lend them to survive as a species.
As for the vandal(s), use your time to read “A Sand County Almanac.”
Laurence Liegel
Eau Claire