The long relationship between SkyWest and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport needs to trump the bids of these other companies; their offers do not compare with current daily services offered by SkyWest, operator for United Airlines, which connects passengers to anywhere in the world.
The economic aftermath of the pandemic is now a great opportunity for CVRA to reflect on its goals. Industry trends have already identified that small aircrafts, which seat 50 passengers, are headed to being phased out in the coming years (around 2030). What future projection planning has CVRA completed in consideration of this upcoming trend?
And what about marketing? Why is Eau Claire, with a metropolitan statistical area population of more than 170,000, even on this list, among much smaller towns like Shenandoah, Virginia, and Houghton, Michigan? What sort of marketing has CVRA conducted to recruit locals? Marketing measures must be made to sway passengers from using MSP; instead of flying out of MSP, passengers can avoid the lines and overpriced parking by flying local. Nearby, La Crosse Regional Airport runs a promotional email list with weekly flight deals on airfare.
Additionally, Duluth, Minn., markets itself with a full-blown “Fly Local” campaign — “Take the pledge to fly local.” Local businesses have publicly taken the pledge. Is EAU eligible for additional funding from the Small Community Air Service Development Program?
Ultra-low-cost carrier Sun Country does not compare in terms of destination access and would likely drive passengers to further use MSP. Bids made by Boutique Air and Southern Airways Express are so small in seats that if CVRA even considered them, it would likely take a step toward ceasing to exist. Already, nationwide, non-hub airports have experienced this downward trend — between 2000 and 2018, flight departures from non-hubs fell 47%.