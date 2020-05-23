It’s a critical time to maintain friendships
Just returned from breakfast with friends I normally meet with Saturdays but have not had the ability to for almost two-plus months. We ate outside in the beautiful new park in Altoona. Great to see Paul and Dennis, and Sharon and Mary Jane who joined us on the banks of the beautiful Eau Claire River in our neighbor city.
This got me to thinking about the word “friendships.” With our current political climate, many lifelong friendships have been frayed if not severed forever. Sad but true.
I have many friends who have very different views about many subjects such as sports teams (I am a Packers, Cubs, Bucks and Badgers fan). And, of course, politics.
I ask one favor of all my friends some going back 70-plus years. Remember where these friendships started; they had nothing to do with our politics, religion or anything else. We enjoyed being around these friends ... period.
Let’s remember that and have a reunion of friends on social media without malice.
Marty Green
Eau Claire
Local food pantry grateful for team effort
The First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry has been blessed with an outpouring of financial support and food donations from community members and local businesses. During these times of uncertainty, we feel grateful for the support that helps us continue to serve our community members in need.
Our partnership with Feed My People allows us to stretch our dollars. They are an invaluable resource.
The volunteers that make up our workforce work hundreds of hours behind the scenes. The group is mostly made up of retired folks who are unable to help during the pandemic. We are fortunate to have many community members willing to step up to help fill in.
A heartfelt “thank you” to our supportive community members, Feed My People Food Bank and our courageous volunteers.
Tiffany Wogahn
Chippewa Falls
Taxpayers of Eau Claire should take action
If President Donald Trump owes about $47,000 and Hillary Clinton owes nearly $7,000 for their rallies and protection, you sent them a bill and it was not paid, you have a right to ask for an arrest warrant on them.
They can be served on them anytime they land in Wisconsin and brought back to Eau Claire, then held until they have a court date set. No bail until that is done.
Taxpayers, you have the right to file charges as no tax money can be used for rallies or political party benefits. That is a law.
It is time they get treated the same as the person behind on child support or the person who breaks his probation rules. It is time we all abide by the same rules.
Stand up for your rights and don’t be used.
Warren Schiedler
Bloomer
Plight of mentally ill often misunderstood
I am writing this because I work for Browns Living, which is a group home for the mentally ill in Fall Creek.
Well, there seem to be some neighbors that don’t like us and don’t understand what mental illness entails. This includes the Fall Creek police force.
Now, don’t get me wrong, it is not all the neighbors but the ones who don’t like us who are certainly going out of their way to make things miserable.
I am so angry with them that I can hardly write this letter. One of our residents is being sent away to another facility because the neighbors don’t like him because he is loud and swears a lot. Well, it is called having a mental illness.
Mental illnesses are never easy, whether it be depression or schizophrenia or explosive disorder. The person is ill. Would the neighbors demand this gentleman leave if he had a heart condition or was diabetic? Or is that allowed because then the person would be “normal”?
The neighbors have had others removed as well and they would love to see us shut down because they keep busy calling the state on us and calling our superiors. And may I add, one neighbor enjoys videotaping our facility. Such childish behavior.
I wish these people would consider that any of those mentally ill residents are someone’s son, daughter or sometimes mom or dad. I guess you’re just lucky it’s not your child or parent. Maybe then you would think twice.
I speak for those who don’t have a voice ... what you are doing is wrong. However, that karma is on you, Fall Creek police included. Each time you don’t understand mental health, you are just a disappointment.
Sue Allard
Elk Mound
Wisconsin results could have been worse
“Well, come on all you big strong men,
Uncle Sam needs your help again.
Grab your guns and your stars & bars
and march on over to Michigan.
No effort needed here
since Scottie’s court remains in business.
If he were still governor we wouldn’t have had
to go through this ‘shutdown’ nonsense.
Of course, twice as many people would probably have died
but hey, you gotta break a few eggs to make a true American omelette, right?”
On Wisconsin?
Dennis Erickson
Eau Claire
Writer’s story a plight that’s all-too-familiar
Sad to read “Building a healthy economy” on May 16. The writer exemplifies the horrific situation of Wisconsin dairy farmers.
I buy small dairy organic milk to do my small part in supporting our neighbor farmers, but it is not enough. The writer said he sold his dairy herd to a 2,000-head Texas factory dairy. I have seen those farms. Cows have no barns. They are crowded together on dirt. They get hay, not summer grass. One can smell them a mile away.
As the writer said, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stated, “The big get bigger, and the small go out.” Here’s a farm in a family 150 years, and it’s all over because of dairy factories. This is ruining our distinctive red barn way of life. Animals are stressed in factories. Habitat loss and animal crowding lead to animal viruses. We all lose. Small, caring family farms go out. Cows become machines — lack of care for animals, stress and viruses go up. It breaks my heart to see so many Wisconsin farms being disregarded by this administration for factory farms.
Can we learn something from factory crowding through other agricultural endeavors? Thousands of pigs are slaughtered daily. People in close work stations must keep the chain going. As soon as something goes wrong, we cannot stop production lines. We know what happens with a pandemic.
The writer’s eloquent story is a wake-up call. We are moving to factories for animals when we should be moving back to small family organic farms where children grow up knowing the value of animals and caring for them until they are sent to market. Let’s stop the factory farms and appreciate all life, including animals. Let’s restore the caring family farm. Thank you to the writer for being a caring farmer.
Sandee Kosmo
Eau Claire