Following the science the prudent route
President Donald Trump is unbeatable. When things go right, he gives himself the credit. Always. All glory to Trump.
When things go wrong, he’s not to blame. Ever. The fault is in others; it’s in us. This makes him unbeatable.
I don’t believe in unbeatable systems.
Science makes mistakes. Science does not concede its mistakes; it asserts them. It publishes them. In peer-review journals. For the benefit of all of us.
I believe in science.
Andy Fisher
St. Paul
Both parties going ‘through the motions’
It’s sad to look around and see our country in such disarray.
Elections often offer the hope of change, but these days it doesn’t seem to matter which party gets elected. The simple fact is that in our current system dollars count for more than votes. What incentive is there for politicians to work for the interests of the American people, when they can instead serve the demands of lobbyists while in office and rest assured that they will have a plush job waiting for them on the day they retire?
Wealth disparity is growing at a faster rate than ever before, and I’m fearful it has already gone past the point of no return. People like to say you should work hard and make your own fortune, but how can young entrepreneurs be expected to build a business that can compete with industries that receive unlimited free government funding?
There are many problems with crony capitalism, not the least of which is that you eventually run out of other people’s money. It is especially frustrating to watch the debt pile up as multiple trillion-dollar bailout packages are proposed and passed. Our political parties like to go through the motions of opposing each other, but at the end of the day they’re quick to find common ground when it means sending checks to their corporate supporters.
Sometimes I think political platforms are nothing more than smokescreens designed to keep the general public infighting and disorganized. Recent events have made it abundantly clear that politicians have no hesitation about abandoning their values when times get tough.
As the next election cycle approaches, perhaps now is a good time to distance yourself from party propaganda and resolve to support whatever candidate comes closer to demonstrating integrity.
America deserves better.
Walter Rhein
Eau Claire
AOC plan would not be benefit to farmers
I saw that Joe Biden would be hosting an online town hall about rural Wisconsin with Congressman Ron Kind last week. Frankly, I’m not sure that Biden is the right guy to be weighing in on rural issues.
Biden’s recent move to bring on U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a climate adviser should be a major red flag for folks here in western Wisconsin. I read a study from the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty that said AOC’s Green New Deal would be disastrous for Wisconsin farmers. Mandated organic farming means lower yields and limits on agricultural emissions would incur a $2.56 billion cost on Wisconsin’s dairy industry. That’s $2,000 per cow.
If Biden wins and AOC gets her way on the Green New Deal, that spells very bad news for farmers in our state — and that’s on top of Biden’s soft-on-China approach, which means worse trade deals for Wisconsin agriculture and manufacturing. Biden will have to completely change his tune if he wants to convince Wisconsin farmers that his policies wouldn’t be disastrous for their businesses and way of life.
Eric Fisher
Eau Claire
Realities of the virus pandemic troubling
It is sad but true that individuals like a recent letter-writer (“State Supreme Court decision lauded”) live in a different world. A fantasy world.
Individuals like this are the ones that put politics above the well being of one’s self and others. Gov. Tony Evers had the concern for the health and well being of the people of our state and using the advice of health officials, not only locally but nationally. None of us wants the effects that the coronavirus has inflicted on us, but the reality is that it is there and we must deal with it.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court could have said that usually the governor does not have the right to place a stay-home-order on the people, but in this case it is warranted for the safety and well being of the people of our state.
I now do think that an influx of coronavirus cases and deaths is on the shoulders of the Republican legislators and members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, by putting politics over the welfare of the people of Wisconsin. I feel sorry for the friends and families of those individuals who blatantly deny the reality of the effects of the virus.
Gerald Nelson
Osseo
Playground equipment not open for use
During a walk through Carson Park on May 15, I was saddened to see about a dozen children (without face masks) using the playground equipment.
My dismay was caused by the disregard for the children’s safety as this pandemic rages on. I was annoyed noticing that some person or persons had cut the restrictive tape surrounding this play area.
Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled to open our state to business, the city and county of Eau Claire have maintained restrictions and closures to certain activities. Our public playgrounds are still off limits to public usage.
Carlyn Conway
Eau Claire
Armed protesters backing a conspiracy
Zealots have persuaded each other that measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 form part of a conspiracy to rob them of their liberties.
A contingent of them took up arms in Michigan and terrorized their fellow citizens by bearing arms in the state Capitol while violating guidelines about social distancing and wearing protective masks. They were following Patrick Henry’s patriotic slogan, with one tiny editorial change: “Give me liberty and give me death!”
If their voluntary actions had not put so many bystanders involuntarily at risk, their sacrifice would have entailed at least two important benefits: It would have made a small contribution to the drive toward zero population growth, and it would have improved the national gene pool.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi