A responsibility to approve expansion
It’s time for the Wisconsin Legislature to approve the Medicaid expansion.
To not take the money does not make economic sense. Wisconsin has already lost $2.8 billion from 2013-2019 by not not taking the full Medicaid expansion. If we accept the expansion, about 91,000 people would be eligible for Badger Care Plus in Wisconsin. By not voting to accept the expansion our Legislature is not fulfilling its fiduciary duty.
Call or write your legislative representative. Ask them why they would turn down this money that Wisconsin needs.
Gary Stene
Colfax
Local materials put to good use
Looking at the pictures alone of the newly constructed tiny homes by No Boundaries Tiny Homes in the Friday, May 21, newspaper brings back memories.
These artifacts used from the 90-year-old school that once housed Regis High School and grade school is like looking at 90 years of a yearbook all in one.
These tiny homes are literally blessed for those who will use them.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire
Doonesbury comic ‘hateful,’ ‘vicious’
Has the reader who thinks Mallard Fillmore is “hateful” ever read Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury?”
For over 50 years he has spewed really hateful, vicious, spiteful liberal (read anti-conservative) propaganda in the Comic pages. Whereas Mallard is where his comments belong, on the editorial pages. Furthermore his conservative bias rarely even reaches sarcasm and more so is usually — at least to conservatives — funny, whereas Doonesbury is rarely funny, even to liberals.
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire