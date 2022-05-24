The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) Commission recently faced a difficult decision when SkyWest Airlines, a United Express carrier, announced plans to terminate service to 29 airports. Citing an industry-wide shortage of pilots, SkyWest informed CVRA of its intentions to also terminate service to our community.
As CVRA receives funding through the Essential Air Service program, the notice triggered issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) by the U.S. DOT. During the RFP process, CVRA representatives courted prospects to ensure our region retained access to the National Air Transportation System.
Citing similar pilot shortages, most airlines were unable to expand service into the Chippewa Valley and only three proposals were received. Disappointingly, none of the proposals rivaled the service provided by SkyWest, thus making the use of airline service at CVRA challenging for business travelers.
Of the three proposals, only Sun Country Airlines provides scheduled jet service with enough passengers to preserve the current level of DOT airport capital improvement funding and assure CVRA rights to twin engine air service for the future. Therefore, the commission recommended this option to sustain and, hopefully, grow local airline service.
After years of endeavoring to build ridership via SkyWest, CVRA shares the community’s disappointment in the loss of daily scheduled service. That said, we are genuinely appreciative of Sun Country Airlines’ interest and look forward to the partnership.
While we realize the new service may not work for everyone, we hope you will consider the opportunity to fly local when it makes sense. We also invite you to visit chippewavalleyairport.com for more information about the transition.
Finally, CVRA expresses its sincere gratitude to local SkyWest staff who have been selfless in serving the airline service needs of this community.