Coronavirus pandemic is the real enemy
The coronavirus does not care about politics, branches of government or constitutions. It does not care how much we hope for a treatment and vaccine. It will continue to infect Democrats and Republicans, old and young, rich and poor until we work together to limit the number of people it can infect and use to multiply.
The fundamental techniques required to stop an infectious disease epidemic have not materially changed in 200 years. We need to prevent its transmission from one person to another.
Wisconsin is well on its way to providing the needed testing, the needed public health workers and the needed PPE to protect all Wisconsin citizens. Success requires leadership and cooperation from all levels of government.
On behalf of the executive committee of the Wisconsin Medical Society Board of Directors, I urge Gov. Tony Evers, Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald to do what is necessary to set differences aside and collaborate to find the best means to protect our citizens from the health and economic perils that COVID-19 has wrought.
Dr. Alicia Arnold
Eau Claire
Coverage of president ignores positives
Do you know what is so sad?
In the past almost four years that Donald Trump has been our president, I have never seen a positive article about him in your paper. Is he too patriotic? Too American? Or is he just a bumbling businessman trying to be president?
The articles you print from the AP are no different. Has Trump done nothing good? Apparently to your paper this is the case. He is blamed for everything.
I have been so disappointed with this paper that I have wanted to cancel. It is because I like hearing what is going on around our area that I keep it, and your paper is all I have. It would be nice to hear some positive reporting of our president, besides only from other readers.
Rose Fowler
Eau Claire
Trump’s record on environment poor
There was a catchphrase in 2016, “Drain the swamp.” What’s changed?
“Hi ho Pinocchio, the RINO’s in the swamp.” He’s polluting the atmosphere with false, misleading and distorted statements. He feeds on hate, anger and fear. There are also several bullfrogs in the swamp. They’ve got the RINOs’ backs. Rig it, rig it.
This year on April 22 was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin back in 1970. It is an annual event that focuses on efficient energy use and maintaining our environment.
A recent letter-writer pointed out that unbeknownst to most of us President Donald Trump enacted roughly 100 deregulations, which therefore allows more pollution in our environment. Nelson is rolling over in his grave with disappointment.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire