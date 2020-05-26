Public should still be heeding precautions
I am disgusted at the actions of some of my fellow Wisconsinites.
Let me be clear, I am 110% for opening up the economy in a safe, socially distanced manner.
Recently when I drove home from work, I saw four people standing outside a bar smoking and they had to be standing inches apart.
I then watched the local and national news, both of which showed video clips of packed bars, no one wearing masks, no acrylic shields, showing a bartender grabbing a straw with bare fingers directly on the end of the straw where a person puts their lips, people hugging, etc.
And then what really got me was an interview with a young man saying, “If you want to quarantine, quarantine, but if you don’t want to, don’t.” Based on background, he might have been outside the packed bar that was shown prior to his interview.
Now what happens if just one person in that packed bar is asymptomatic with COVID-19 and spreads it to many others in the bar. Ultimately, many might need to search out medical care.
Here is where my disgust amplifies. My daughter-in-law and son are health care workers on the front line. They report to work every day understanding the risks involved. At work and home, they religiously follow CDC rules regarding social distancing and safety. Mother’s Day in our family was spent with us talking in the yard, 10 feet from each other.
So you selfish folks that think social distancing and CDC guidance is poppycock, answer me this question. If you come down with COVID-19, why should my son and daughter-in-law and all other health care workers risk their lives to treat you?
This is not just about you. It’s about everyone. Shame on you.
Jon Hehli
Altoona
Enduring another type of being ‘shut out’
We’ve been unable to go to our favorite stores to shop, our favorite entertainment events or even attend church. It has become necessary to wear a mask, sometimes causing communication problems. Many are feeling isolated and left out as well as “shut out.”
All the above are what happens to people with chemical sensitivities and allergies when cleaning products, décor items, and new building or remodeling a structure is done without zero-VOC (volatile organic chemicals) products. The outgassing of VOC new materials can take anywhere from two to six years, depending on the product, thus shutting out many people. The shut out people do not choose to have sensitivities and allergies — yet they are treated as if they have a choice. They are shut out from shopping, entertainment and church attendance (which are also stress-relief activities).
Please remember how it feels to be shut out when choosing cleaning products, décor items and building materials. The virus has only shut out society for a few months; for people with sensitivities and allergies it is years of being shut out when the need for zero-VOC products is ignored. This forced isolation can lead to serious self-worth issues, depression and even increase the sensitivities of the individual.
Please note that zero-VOC materials may be labeled as green products; do not confuse this with the “green” label used on products made with recycled materials.
Dorothea and Eugene Neumann
Chippewa Falls