Expanding health coverage a positive
I can’t imagine what it would be like not to be able to get health care when I need it. But I am lucky. I have health insurance. According to the DHS website, that isn’t true for about 300,000 people living in Wisconsin.
The Legislature has the ability to change this statistic by accepting federal money to expand BadgerCare to cover 90,000 more people. So far, when asked to do so, Republican legislative leaders have said “no” or have gaveled in and out of session so the Legislature cannot address this. This leaves 90,000 elderly, ill or vulnerable Wisconsinites with the unfortunate choice of not getting care, or risking bankruptcy if they do. And others must choose between getting care or medications and eating or feeding their children.
We must call on the Legislature to do what is right, to treat vulnerable Wisconsinites with compassion, and to accept the $1.6 billion of federal aid this year to help provide care to 90,000 people in desperate need of care. The added benefit of accepting the federal money is that it will infuse $50 million every month into Wisconsin’s economy.
Thirty-nine states have accepted these Federal funds, including all of our neighboring states. The majority of Wisconsinites want the Legislature to accept these federal funds. Wisconsin legislators — please listen to your constituents, who are telling you to do the right thing.
Gloria Hochstein
Eau Claire
Questions remain regarding Lokken
In the article about Larry Lokken’s possible release there was no mention of restitution.
The last I read he had paid little, in contrast to Kay Onarheim. Also, where did the money go that was embezzled? I would think the citizens of Eau Claire have a right to know.
The last time my husband and I saw Lokken was at Phoenix Park. He had on a heavy gold necklace and a thick gold bracelet as well. He also said they had purchased a place at The Villages. The Villages is an opulent retirement community in Florida. His wife lives in Florida.
Lokken’s wife watched our daughter before and after school. We found Larry to be an affable guy. We have no personal vendetta against them but $625,000 is a bit much for a citizen to swallow. The really laughable part is that he gets to keep his pension from the very institution he stole from.
Answers anybody?
Victoria Clemann
Eau Claire