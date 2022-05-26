Every headstone has a story to tell
This last Monday in May, we will remember we are able to speak freely, possess a firearm, peacefully assemble and vote.
This Memorial Day, we’ll remember all of the fallen men and women who have given their lives for our country through their service in the U.S. military. We dedicate the last Monday in May to their memory, our Gold Star families. This mourning is not and should not be limited to just 24 hours a year.
We benefit from fallen soldiers’ sacrifice every time we exercise our constitutional rights. We are able to speak freely, possess a firearm, peacefully assemble and vote. Public officials don’t secure us these rights. Rather, they have been paid for in the blood of soldiers who have so willingly laid their lives on the line for our country in time of need. As the saying goes, “All gave some; some gave all.” While being severely injured, one soldier reportedly asked about his men, whom he had pulled from an explosive device while on patrol. “How are my guys?” “Are they OK?” Three weeks later, said soldier died from injuries sustained.
All who have passed, anyone from the world wars, to the Korean War, to the Vietnam War, and everyone in the Middle East, every headstone has a story. Take a minute to reflect and appreciate their sacrifice.
Paul Halversen
Arcadia
It’s time to change our gun laws
After another tragic mass shooting, it’s time for me to send lawmakers my thoughts and prayers.
My thoughts are that it’s time you elected legislators serve your district constituents rather than your American Legislative Exchange Council, National Rifle Association and gun-manufacturer constituents. Enact laws now that make our communities safer by imposing licensure for gun ownership in ways that are similar to vehicle ownership regulations and, at the very least, by restricting possession of assault weapons to authorized personnel.
My prayers are that if you regard yourself as a Christian, a Judeo-Christian or another faith-based human being, you will behave according to the tenets which respect lives, including, especially, respect for lives over weapons.
I am not a member of a “well regulated militia” and I do not own a musket but I do support the U.S. Constitution, including its Second Amendment. However, I do not emotionally or irrationally over-interpret that amendment to mean unrestricted ownership of guns because I realize that “the right of the people (a collective term) to keep and bear arms” is not violated even when some individuals are prohibited from keeping and bearing arms.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Water a crucial resource for state
A couple of years ago, Minnesota passed laws to keep other states from buying Minnesota farmlands and then pumping the underground water into tanker trucks to send back their states of California and Arizona to water their crops.
The Colorado River has been depleted of water for many years, which has caused a diminished supply of water to several Western states.
We have to ensure our water supply needs here in Wisconsin. This requires us to do an environmental study of Wisconsin’s overall water supply and make the right decisions in regard to giving water rights to other states.
Peggy Theisen
Bloomer
Shootings spark need for change
Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson famously wrote that the U.S. Constitution is not a suicide pact. He went on to write, “The choice is not between order and liberty. It is between liberty with order and anarchy without either.”
As our nation reels from another mass shooting we are held hostage by a minority who refuse to consider common-sense gun safety regulation. A distorted view of the Second Amendment, accompanied by a cynical political culture, renders our society impotent before the altar of the NRA and GOA.
We should not have to fear going to a grocery store, sending children to school, attending a worship service, going to a movie, or gathering for a music concert. The result of our collective refusal to act leads to a kind of terror. The U.S. defines domestic terrorism as, “Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals.” It doesn’t seem far-fetched to define the dogmatic ideology of the NRA as facilitating gun terror.
But the problem runs deeper. An angry, malevolent spirit runs just beneath the surface of modern American life. That foul spirit expresses itself across the issues that divide us. The gun lobby feeds off of it, as gun culture descends into a hyper-masculine, arrogant abyss.
It’s time for gun owners to join with others of good will to insist on comprehensive gun safety legislation. No one wants to take my or your guns away. While no laws will stop every shooting, to do nothing is to continue on this tragic path. We need to reject empty condolences and feelings of helplessness. This will not be easy, but we must address and change a gun culture that has left us with a broken society and tragic culture of grief.
David Saetre
Mason
Changes abound in local landscape
It looks like Eau Claire Ford in Eau Claire and the Toycen car dealership in Chippewa Falls have something in common.
If you look across the road from Eau Claire Ford, the hill that stood for years is now flat with a huge store and more in that area. Now mosey north to Chippewa Falls and the hill that was once across the street from Toycen is now looking the same — flat.
The Chippewa Falls fire station stood alone for some time on that hill but something is going to built on one side of it and Festival Foods is going on the the other side of it. What is next in those two cities?
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls
Approach to project fuels concerns
We — three families — recently came from Texas to Eau Claire/central Wisconsin for several reasons, but one of the major reasons is the lack of water in the Southwest and the serious drought in Texas.
To read that one company wants to come in and use anywhere from 5% to 10% of our precious water every day is concerning, to say the least.
But the most concerning part is the fact that this issue was placed on the City Council agenda with no public input or, apparently, any city involvement at all. How (and why) this happened needs to be investigated by law enforcement. The way this happened appears sketchy at best and criminal at worst.
Charles Beaudette
Eau Claire