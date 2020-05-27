Accountability critical during health crisis
Regarding the introduction and spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 in the United States, President Harry S. Truman would have said: “The buck stops here.”
President Donald Trump said on March 13: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” Trump further insisted that the fault lies with his predecessor, Barack Obama.
So it goes.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Compassion, testing keys to virus approach
Compassionate health care for all, including free testing, is a common benefit of seven countries that contained the coronavirus well. Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, New Zealand and Okinawa also have in common leadership by women.
Compassionate leadership may come more naturally to women with an instinct for caring for their families. Women serve a primary role in recovery of coronavirus patients.
Testing is essential in identifying where to contain coronavirus. A woman in Texas was not able to be tested because she could not pay for the test. Giving preventive benefits to individuals is much more cost effective than paying trillions in recovery costs.
The Trump administration was slow to embrace testing. Yet testing is what permitted Germany to be among the first to reopen its economy while the U.S. was slow to contain coronavirus.
In 2018 Trump also abolished the agency that would have prepared for a pandemic.
Men can show protective compassion, but Trump demonstrates what compassion is not: compassion is not denial and blame.
Trump first denied that coronavirus was worse than the flu, calling it a hoax.
When it was obvious that coronavirus was a serious illness, he started to blame WHO and China for covering up the problem.
Blame solves no problems. Building cooperative relationships solves problems.
Compassion doesn’t force voters to choose between voting in person and their health. Some Wisconsin voters now have COVID-19.
This election year let’s vote for compassionate health care.
John Hempstead
La Crosse
‘Culling the herd’ should not apply to people
COVID-19 is but nature’s way of culling the herd, some would have us think, no different from a lioness attacking the least able to flee. The strong move on with nary a look back, leaving the victims to their allotted fate.
Efforts to save the marginal only slow the herd and expose more of their number to predatory attack. Members must be fleet of foot or perish.
Is this the mindset human beings should adopt towards each other? If so, what was the point of our becoming civilized?
Michael Doran
Ladysmith