America is in need of new leadership
Conservatives have long maintained that government should be run like a business. On the surface, this was appealing to voters who wanted an efficient, budget-conscious government. Left unsaid was that most modern big businesses are hugely profitable for a few at the top while workers generally struggle to make ends meet.
Then we were given a businessman president by the Electoral College. Donald Trump boasted he would rebuild America’s infrastructure while also balancing the budget and eventually wiping out the national debt.
He started by having fellow Republicans pass a huge, permanent tax cut for the wealthy and corporations. He slashed regulations, including pollution controls, to make things still more profitable for industries.
There were the usual counter-intuitive promises that cutting taxes would magically boost government revenue. That would have to happen to pay for the way Trump dramatically increased “defense” spending. The military-industrial complex Dwight Eisenhower warned us about applauded.
Now, after more than three years of Trump’s “business” approach to government, where does America stand? Our infrastructure is in worse shape than ever. The only big project hasn’t been roads or bridges but an incomplete, frequently foiled wall.
Even before the pandemic, the deficit and national debt were skyrocketing. Maybe people should have paid more attention to the many bankrupt projects Trump oversaw during his private-sector career.
Those at the top, including the Trump family, are richer than ever. And many Americans, as was laid bare in the last three months, still live paycheck to paycheck.
Trump has failed America in many ways. Most of them were predictable. The thing that should surprise his supporters is how he has failed the country in his supposed areas of expertise, business and economics. We need a new “CEO.”
William Mills
Eau Claire