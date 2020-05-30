A personal attack on Trump
Is there such a word as “opinionoid”?
Every “yes” and every “no” in a letter titled “Trump shouldn’t be reelected in November” (Leader-Telegram, May 17) is pure and simple opinion. There is nothing in the writer’s letter that is a factoid.
His article is a fusillade (a military term) of 17 unfounded, motive-attacking accusations that people who know our president well know very well that these accusations are simply untrue. This is one of the most mean-spirited tirades I’ve read in my 81 years. This is a classic example of someone expressing a deep hatred of our president.
Yes, the writer has a right to express his opinions, and that is exactly what his statements are. I’m unaware of President Donald Trump saying he’s been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. But, in my opinion, Trump has been treated worse than any president that I’m aware of since my knowledge of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
I feel deeply sorry for someone who has such deep hatred for a duly elected, successful president.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
President quick to fire, lie
I see the orange-haired kindergartner at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is at it again. He just fired the inspector general of the State Department for doing his job. He was looking into allegations of Mike Pompeo using staff to do things that staff shouldn’t do. Pompeo asked Trump to fire him and he did. This is SOP for Trump. If something is done he doesn’t like, he fires them.
Then the president tweets that Joe Scarborough killed one of his aides. Fact is, it was an accident. This is typical Trump; he can’t tell the truth so he makes things up. Now he’s threatening to shut down social media because Twitter put a fact check box under his tweets.
The man is all worried about voting by mail saying there will be fraud. The only fraud is him. He said there would have been more deaths from COVID-19 if his administration hadn’t jumped on it. What a joke. Remember, he said it was a hoax. Tell the relatives of the 100,000 that died that it’s a hoax.
What we have is a sociopathic megalomaniac in office.
I read an article the other day and it had the definition of a leader. It didn’t say who wrote it but it said, a good leader takes a little more share of the blame and a little less than his share of the credit. Trump does neither.
I just don’t get why everybody thinks he’s so great. He went bankrupt in a casino, how does that happen? And then he screwed everybody over who went to his phony university.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Stimulus bill up to Senate
Any person who votes in Wisconsin should be aware when considering voting for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. Why? Consider that he voted for the trillion-dollar so-called stimulus package that the House recently passed. Here is a short list of some of the things that the Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, have in the bill:
• $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
• $3.6 billion for mail-in voting.
• $1,200 checks for illegals.
• $50 billion, roughly, to colleges and universities.
• $25 billion to the postal department.
• $32 billion to the airlines.
• $100 million to combat domestic violence.
• $20 million for the arts and humanities.
• It has 68 references to cannabis (marijuana).
A good share of the bill is for a liberal wish list and not for another stimulus for “us” as Pelosi was trying to sell it. The Senate must now “clean this bill up” and have a new bill concentrating on a stimulus bill for good working and needy Americans.
Shame on Kind for voting for the bill as it stands.
Bob Britton
Elmwood
In-person elections too risky
It is well known that a large voter turnout hurts the Republicans’ chances of winning elections.
The Republicans did everything they could to ensure that as few votes were cast as possible on April 7. Headed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, the Republicans gave voters a choice: risk your health to execute your right to vote or heed social distancing and stay home to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
Many poll workers refused to show because of the health risk. As a result, only five of 180 polling sites in Milwaukee were open. There were long lines in that city, resulting in two- to three-hour waits to vote.
Politicians should have had the common courtesy to postpone the election to a more healthful time. They did not.
These tactics by Republicans, however, did not result in them stealing the state Supreme Court election as they had planned. Instead, the incumbent judge who was endorsed by the president was soundly defeated.
The actions by Republicans were disgraceful. Let us all remember that we are all part of the United States, the first word of which is “united.”
Vince Ruzic
Hixton
‘Hugs Interrupted’
Darn virus has come
to keep us apart.
Stay six feet away
is where we must start.
Hug motions are stilled,
sometimes even withdrawn,
yet hugs come from hearts,
so they will never be gone.
The power of love
that fills us inside
is no match for this challenge
to which we must rise.
For nothing is greater
than love-filled hearts.
They heal and embrace us,
can’t keep us apart.
Though hugs interrupted
is a pain hard to bear,
you’re held close to my heart —
please believe me, I care.
The look in your eyes
tells me, too, this is hard,
for our hearts yearn to touch,
sharing love with our arms.
I can’t wait for the day,
and soon it will come,
when we can feel our hearts’ love
through the touch of our hug.
For now, though, be strong,
and know it is true,
I want more than ever
to be holding you.
Please know —
The hugs in my heart
get bigger each day,
and the love I feel for you
will never go away.
Love and hugs,
Grandma Sue Kinderman
Elk Mound