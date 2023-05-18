The North Riverview Drive neighborhood plays host to the busiest boat launch in Eau Claire County; is on the routes of the Eau Claire Marathon and multiple high school cross country events; a recreational trail; an eight-foot-wide, mile-long concrete sidewalk; bike lanes on both sides of the street; a city park with three pavilions, a playground, volleyball court, bathing beach, and is home to UWEC cross-country events. So far in 2023 the Wells have experienced an average of 50 airplane flyovers per day as the result of its location on the end of runway 4/22.
We feel that we have done our part for the community and do not need another high-impact recreational activity, as hosting year-round dirt bike training, practicing and racing events. The Wells, as they currently exist, have an all-season gravel, gated through-road, a wide cross-country ski run/track, over a dozen perimeter entrances, more than 100 primitive walking trails, and at least 10 primitive flat bike paths. The area is rich with white-tail deer, turkey, fox, coon, raptors, partridge, ducks and geese. The Wells have to deal with the occasional skunk, black bear, stray dog, feral cat and sick deer.
The neighborhood has already provided more hospitality than Lowes Creek, Northwest and Otter Creek CORBA facilities put together. Give us a break. The Eau Claire County Forest lies 1.5 miles from the Eau Claire city limits, closer than Lowes Creek, and occupies 57,000 acres. What more does the special interest, nationally-financed biker group need?
Please help save the Wells from commercial, governmental and special interest interference in an area that ain’t been broke for 40 years.
Wili Cheney
Eau Claire
Apathy gives politicians a pass
All these acts of gun violence that we call “terrorism” are just partial examples of “terrorism” in the United States (and has nothing to do with guns, which are just tools of convenience).
Terrorists are defined as: Noun, one who favors or uses terrorizing methods for the accomplishment of some object, as for coercing a government to a certain course of action (via Wordnik).
A “terrorist” mindset follows strict adherence to an ideology. A “terrorist” has no compassion or empathy for others who do not share their ideology. A “terrorist” considers non-believers as non-human and not worthy of respect. This seems to be because a “terrorist” has poor moral reasoning about the rest of society. Despite its appeal, there is no scientific support for the idea that terrorists are psychopaths or have a personality disorder.
That violence used by a “terrorist” threatens non-believers’ lives, freedom, stability and opportunity by replacing them with fear and distrust, causing a society to become unstable.
Now, replace the word “terrorist” with the word “Republican” in the two paragraphs above, and it would all still make common sense. The Republicans are using extortion via coercion and fear tactics to threaten the stability of the United States, and to promote their own selfish ideology upon the rest of us.
Democracy requires a cohesive coalition which, by definition, contains different beliefs about reality, but will work toward a common benefit that favors all (not just a minority). But it is important to note that many in society are vulnerable to being manipulated.
If I was an employer who had employees that behaved as the Republicans are doing (by neglecting their sworn duties), I would fire ALL of them. But the American citizens are too comfortable in their apathy, indifference and cowardliness to remove those selfish politicians who do not represent their constituents anyway, because they have sold their souls and public offices to the highest bidder special interests. That is an act of treason by politicians.
The national debt is a “taxation without representation” on future citizens. Wasn’t there a revolution fought over that same issue4 somewhere about 1776?
Donald A. Newell, Jr.
Chippewa Falls
What happened to wonder?
I wonder where the sense of wonderment went.
It doesn’t come from two-dimensional blue-screen electronics.
It comes from full force 360° surroundings and experiences that assault all of our physical, intellectual and aesthetic senses.
A generation living in a wonderless world can be counteracted if we make a conscious effort.
Role-model wonderment to our children.
Find fanciful images in the clouds.
Watch an eagle soar across the sky.
Listen to the birds sing first thing in the morning.
Watch a sunset.
Taste a juicy peach and let the juices run down your chin.