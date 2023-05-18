Give the Wells a break

The North Riverview Drive neighborhood plays host to the busiest boat launch in Eau Claire County; is on the routes of the Eau Claire Marathon and multiple high school cross country events; a recreational trail; an eight-foot-wide, mile-long concrete sidewalk; bike lanes on both sides of the street; a city park with three pavilions, a playground, volleyball court, bathing beach, and is home to UWEC cross-country events. So far in 2023 the Wells have experienced an average of 50 airplane flyovers per day as the result of its location on the end of runway 4/22.