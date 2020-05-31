Masks key resource in coronavirus fight
Why I wear a mask in public.
Although I am a physician, I cannot tell just by looking at you if you have hypertension, diabetes, heart or lung disease or if you are on chemotherapy. I don’t know if those with whom you live have these conditions. I don’t know if I have COVID-19 since 35% of those infected are asymptomatic.
I do know that this pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the economy and that we have no effective drug or vaccine to combat it now or in the foreseeable future. I am aware that the economy needs to reopen and soon.
Although we are still gathering facts, it appears that the presymptomatic and asymptomatic spread of the disease can be significantly reduced if a majority of us wear masks in public. This seems a simple, economical, common sense approach that is easily accomplished.
So I wear a mask to protect you and your loved ones and potentially limit the spread if this disease until science develops effective proven therapies, so that the economy can begin to restart. Any more questions?
Dr. Charles Nordstrom
Eau Claire