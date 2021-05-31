Embattled priest is a unifying force
Dear Catholic Reader:
My name is Monica Mohan and I live in the diocese of La Crosse. I am writing in support of Father James Altman once again to point out the unity that he has achieved worldwide amongst believers.
I will always be Catholic. However, it is not just about “being Catholic,” it is about unity within our church and having those examples of clergy that live the Catholic faith heroically. Father Altman has given me that modern-day example of what that looks like. In addition, he has also given me a window into the courage, fortitude and love for the faith that those martyrs of old possessed.
He has given me that sense of community, and with Christ as our head, Father Altman is that common thread that unites us in the bond of truth. Because of our gratefulness for his efforts and clear teaching, we unite — whether in the same town or thousands of miles away. I feel less and less alone. That has been invaluable for me, not only during this period of COVID-19 but in all times. I have a much larger family now because of him.
He has been that father that far too many have not experienced — that father that loves us all to the point that he is willing to be even hated by some for the sake of our souls and the truth. With Father Altman, we feel truly cared for and cherished.
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
Legislation would help environment
For a strong, growing economy and a sustainable, clean environment, placing a price on carbon is the way to go. A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could quickly reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030.
This is the most cost-efficient way to lower carbon pollution. We don’t need to grow government in order to implement multiple regulations across economic sectors at an additional cost of hundreds of billions of dollars every year to American taxpayers.
K.I.S.S. — Keep It Simple Citizens (wink).
A carbon tax becomes affordable for ordinary Americans when the money collected from fossil fuel companies is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions. This protects low-and middle-income Americans who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition to sustainable energy.
The net climate and health benefits of a carbon tax are estimated at $800 billion each year. If we fail to take climate action now, economists estimate that global wealth could fall by 25%, with an increasing number of Americans falling into poverty.
There ought to be a law. ... Wait ... What? There is? ... Yes.
Ask your representatives in Congress to support legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307).
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire