A look at Vos’ ‘accompishments’
The stupidity Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos comes up with never ends. Now he wants to be in charge of spending stimulus money.
Look back at his accomplishments. Did he not receive roughly $300,000 in stimulus money for a small business?
Was he not a supporter of the fabulous Foxconn? Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, Scott Walker and, of course, Donald Trump said Wisconsin would have so many jobs we would have to import people to fill them. I wonder how many millions of dollars are still being skimmed off the taxpayers’ money?
Do you remember the railroad money from Washington? Walker, Fitzgerald and Vos said we didn’t need it. Instead, they would spend it on other things (probably themselves). Wisconsin received nothing. Washington said that money goes for railroads. Another job well done, Vos. Now what do we hear in the news but a direct line from Milwaukee to Madison, to Eau Claire, to the Twin Cities with stops in between. I hope it happens, but it will be at our expense now. Good job, Vos.
People, the list of stupidity that comes from him is unreal. Now he wants to be in charge of the stimulus money. Is a fox going to guard the chickens? I think not. Republicans wanted another recount of the presidential election. It had already been done numerous times, gone to court, including the Supreme Court, and the results ended the same — no fraud.
The new symbol of the Republican Party is the snake. An elephant has a strong backbone. Trump, Mitch McConnell, etc., cannot make an honest statement on anything. Right, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.?
Vos, you and the rest of the Republicans can add your names to the snake list. All you are is a bunch of “yes” voters for the ringleader.
Ronald Krisik
Mondovi
Memorial Day gala appreciated
Thank you veterans for your service, to Kay, Gold Star mother extraordinaire. To the city of Eau Claire, Eau Claire Patriotic Council, Ron Martin and willing participants in the pared-down, but awe-inspiring, Memorial Day parade.
As the parade began, fittingly a bald eagle soared from the north over the Lake Street Bridge. The newer bathrooms at Owen Park were thankfully open and very clean.
The only part the grandkids missed was the tossed candy.
Mary Carlson
Eau Claire
Will Lokken be held accountable?
Larry C. Lokken stole up to $1.39 million from 2001 through his retirement in 2013. He was convicted on Jan. 21, 2016, and sentenced to 9½ years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision.
What is the deterrent effect of Lokken’s geriatric petition?
Is Lokken’s pension fully funded or will future Wisconsin taxpayers need to contribute to his lifestyle?
Does his “solid financial” plan include repayment of funds he embezzled?
Is his lifestyle augmented by the funds he embezzled from Eau Claire County?
How can Lokken continue to profit from his crimes?
Lokken’s promises and assertions are shallow and without resolve.
Richard E. Hanson
Menomonie