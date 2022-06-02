‘Kids’ shouldn’t have assault weapons
As I sit here writing this, I hear the sounds of laughter and play coming from the elementary school at the corner of our street. It is the last day of school, and the students and their teachers are enjoying all the outdoor activities that come with that final day. As a retired elementary teacher, I enjoyed the fun and excitement of that last day of school for 35 years.
Sadly, the final day of school for 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, was anything but fun. Because of the senseless act of an 18-year-old “kid” who was allowed to purchase assault rifles and ammunition, the close-knit community of Uvalde will be forever scarred. I never once thought about a possible school shooting during my 35 years of teaching. The only guns we ever thought about were the squirt guns that students brought for fun each year’s final day of school.
Something needs to be done about assault weapons being in the hands of ordinary citizens. Assault weapons are for one purpose only: to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time possible. The only reason I ever hear for the defense to own such a weapon is that, “It is my right.”
There is something wrong when an 18-year-old “kid” who is not old enough to buy a beer can buy an assault weapon and ammunition with no restrictions or training.
Our elected officials need to forget about party lines and the NRA, and they need to pass legislation banning these assault weapons quickly. Other countries have done it, so why can’t we? It is not a matter of if there will be another mass killing; it is just a matter of when there will be another mass killing.
Ken Anderson
Eau Claire
Mass shootings far too common in U.S.
America must take take bold actions to make schools and public spaces safer.
We must reject arguments that “gun laws” don’t work, because they have in the past. From 1994-2004, an assault weapons ban prohibited some types of weapons and high-capacity magazines. President George W. Bush, under pressure from conservatives and the NRA, allowed it to expire. Access to automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines returned. Donations to the NRA increased, allowing them to buy politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson, who has accepted $1,269,486 from gun groups over the years. Mass shootings also jumped from around 22 in 1994 to more than 600 in 2021. Every gun massacre in the last five years has used guns and/or ammunition formerly banned by the AWB.
Nothing we can do will prevent all mass shootings. We knew laws against drunk driving wouldn’t end drunk driving. We didn’t expect laws against sexual or other forms of assault would eliminate every assault. Why should our expectations for common sense gun laws be any different?
I am a retired teacher, with friends, family and grandchildren who go to school daily. The photos of those beautiful souls murdered in Uvalde, Sandy Hook or Columbine are not just faces in another tragic story. I can see my friends, family members and grandchildren in similar photos some day. I am certain that Americans who support the Second Amendment can do the same.
We once celebrated “American Exceptionalism” and took pride in our ability to solve problems like mass shootings. Don’t let the gun lobby and politicians like Ron Johnson divide us. America can’t continue to be the only nation that lacks the clear thinking and collective will to combat mass shootings. Our children cannot continue to be sacrificed in the name of the Second Amendment.
Kerry Kittel
New Richmond
Battle with bacteria requires teamwork
Why must we fight for life against a bacteria that’s killing thousands of people?
Why can’t we do the following: 1. Find out who invented the deadly bacteria and confront them with the question, and 2. Get all our friendly countries to help the USA in finding out the answer. Then we’ll deal with it together.
It seems to me if we get a cure for one strain, another type shows up to be fought. Could we invent a bacteriophage to stop this from killing so many people? Let’s put an end to this the same as the did with polio.
Jim Lucas
Rice Lake
Be courteous to trucks on our roadways
Hey people: I’m not a truck driver but you need to give those semis some room to turn.
The semi is not like your car, in which you can make a turn with no problems. They have 18 wheels and you only have four wheels. Did you forget your driver education stuff? If so, you need to wake up.
This happened again on May 25 on Farwell. A semi was turning and not a single driver backed up at all.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
A time to ‘rethink’ our energy approach
I offer the following for consideration by those who have had their fill of political nonsense, game playing and financial gouging related to the energy issue.
If one accepts that the universe was created with or without evolution by a divine creator, it is realistic to believe that the natural resources included in that creation were not put there to destroy the creator’s work. The notion of the creator as an infinitely perfect being (perfection demands omniscience) simply does not square with the idea that creator was a natural resource idiot.
Proposed: Let’s not ignore nor ban the use of our nation’s rich treasure of natural resources, nor turn to and rely on unproven energy options. Rather, let’s continue to explore and establish ways for humans to use our natural resources more responsibly. This will necessitate well designed policy and legislation that will dissuade irresponsibility.
Perhaps it is time for a serious “rethink” of the origin of the universe with its natural resources as a product of divine creation before our nation completes a wrong turn on energy decisions. Many acknowledge such creation as a distinct possibility; some might even add, ”high probability.”
Does divine creation with or without evolution, or simply undirected evolution, provide the better basis for today’s energy decisions? Both options involve faith.
Jack Whooley
Eau Claire