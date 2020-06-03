Legislative choices should be left to voters
Polls show eight in 10 of us agree we should do more to keep guns out of the hands of felons and people with dangerous mental illness. Why did state Republican leaders last year refuse to even debate gun control reform?
Nearly nine in 10 Wisconsin residents support legalization of medical marijuana. Who told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last year he could simply say, “Nope, we’re not doing that.” We all did. And that’s got to end.
Majority party leaders call the shots, including who they’ll allow to represent you in your district. Gerrymandered maps stack blue and red voters in weirdly shaped districts designed to provide safe seats for their candidates. Party leaders award seats to candidates who agree to vote with the party on issues no matter what they’re hearing from voters.
If the majority party’s campaign contributors don’t like proposed legislation, the bill will not be allowed a public hearing. If your state representative or senator fails to support the party on an issue, party leaders will find a more obedient candidate to run next time.
Gerrymandering stacks the cards in favor of campaign donors, often against public opinion. Wisconsin counties have overwhelmingly called for a new redistricting process prohibiting lines drawn to support one party over another. For years, legislators have proposed bills to eliminate gerrymandering and give candidates from either party a fair chance to win. Party leaders won’t let those bills come to the floor.
New district boundaries drawn after this year’s U.S. Census will be in effect for the next 10 years. This fall let’s tell the party leaders it’s our job — not theirs — to chose legislators. As you consider the candidates this fall, let them know if they want your vote, they’ll have to let it mean something.
Bruce Neeb
Eau Claire
Rioters also guilty in Minneapolis protests
People who stood by and watched as vandals threw bricks at cops, windows and cars and watched looters steal what little that poor neighborhood of Minneapolis had are like the cops that stood by and watched George Floyd die.
As Bob Dylan sang, “How does it feel?”
Jim Bilot
Eau Claire