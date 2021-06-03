UW-EC track and field lauded
UW-Eau Claire head track and field coach Chip Schneider and his staff are to be lauded for the men’s and women’s teams outstanding performance at the recent NCAA Division III outdoor championships.
Year by year, Schneider’s staff has put together a trophy-winning squad. Some years they excel in the distance races, some years in the sprints, some years in the field events, and this year the men’s squad had three of the four top finishers in the hardest event in sports: the decathlon, as well as the women’s runner-up in the heptathlon. That is quite an achievement and evidence of excellent coaching.
The track program has proven to be the most successful of all the UW-EC athletic programs in the last decade with little fanfare. The men’s outdoor team has taken first and had four runner-up finishes at nationals. The women have placed second and fourth. The indoor men’s team has finished first, second twice, third and fourth twice to earn trophies. The women’s indoor team has finished third and fourth twice.
Kudos to the coaches and the athletes.
Dennis McGraw
Eau Claire
CRT is shaming white students
Having examined critical race theory (CRT), the academic concept promoted by our Democrat-dominated education establishment, it seems that “critical” in this sense must be interpreted as criticism of white people.
CRT contends, as one of its basic tenets, that white people by virtue of their color, are inherently responsible for the sins of the past (slavery, Jim Crow, etc.) by previous members of their race. Using race-based terms such as “whiteness” and “white privilege,” CRT is indoctrinating young minds with the idea that certain among them have an unearned advantage, one emanating from slavery and discrimination.
CRT is based upon flawed Marxist premises. The use of their “whiteness” and “white privilege” tropes are causing whites to feel guilty because of the color of their skin. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas recently signed legislation prohibiting CRT teaching in state schools. Other Republican-led states have also passed, or are considering, legislation that prohibits educators from teaching concepts that cause students to feel uncomfortable with, or responsible for, actions their race committed in the past.
If the education establishment is to hold us responsible for the past bad deeds of our race they should mention the good, also. Give us credit for things like concrete, the Magna Carta, the printing press, our Constitution and Bill of Rights, the steam engine, photography, the harnessing of electricity, the telephone, the internal combustion engine, manned flight, radio, television, computers, air conditioning, modern medicine and hundreds of technological miracles, not to mention pizza, flush toilets and toilet paper.
The next time your white child comes home feeling shame for actions committed by their race in the past, please inform him or her of the incalculable contributions to modern civilization by their white ancestors.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Comic shows a lack of balance
I am a longtime newspaper reader and subscriber to the Leader-Telegram. My expectation of news sources is that the information they provide is truthful and unbiased, to the extent possible. This includes written articles and graphics on the designated Opinion page.
Currently, the Leader-Telegram seems to do a good job alternating between conservative and progressive columns on the Opinion page, giving a somewhat balanced look at the issues of the day. I must take issue, however, with the Mallard Fillmore “editorial comic” strip. Mallard offers an extremely one-sided, conservative point of view. It is the only editorial cartoon that appears in the paper every day — on the page people are most likely to read. Running this strip exclusively ignores the newspaper’s duty to present unbiased, equal treatment of news and issues.
I had a discussion with the Leader-Telegram editor about Mallard. The editor indicated that cartoons in the Sunday comics section (including Doonesbury) are part of a syndicated package. However, Mallard Fillmore is purchased separately, and for some mysterious reason it is run with editorials and opinion pieces. The editor referred to public complaints about running Doonesbury in the Sunday paper. My response is that many, many people I know have expressed similar concerns about Mallard.
If the Leader-Telegram makes any claim to giving its readers even-handed and unprejudiced news and editorial comment, it should immediately remove Mallard Fillmore from the opinion section or add a progressive editorial cartoon with a contrasting viewpoint. Either have a balance regarding “editorial cartoons” or don’t have such cartoons at all.
I want to support all efforts to keep news in print alive. However, if the criteria of truth and impartial reporting are violated by the Leader-Telegram, I cannot continue that support in this instance.
Mary Ann King
Chippewa Falls
Developments show need to vote
We have lots of anger and hatred in this country, including here in Eau Claire.
Some of it is racism. And some of it pertains to equality for all. And, we have those who want to suppress the vote. The answer: Treat others as you want to be treated.
And we need lots of people voting; vote the would-be dictators out of office.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire