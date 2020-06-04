To honor brave, we must preserve liberty
This D-Day, we will wake up in an America that has cities burning, set aflame by our own citizens. As our country recalls the soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, many landmarks commemorating our nation’s past have been disgracefully defaced, including the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
D-Day on June 6, 1944, was the epic first day of the Battle of Normandy which became the turning point of World War II. Young men, including my great uncle, Donny Van Natta, changed the course of history by running into the face of evil. He left the comforts of his home in Platteville to fight for our country and for a better world.
Donny and these other brave men risked everything they had, including their own lives, because the free world was under attack. They rose to the occasion, sacrificing their futures so we could have a better one.
My great uncle came home, but many made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Donny was forever impacted by his experiences. He never spoke of his time at war, but you could sense the burden he carried.
To honor the sacrifices of the greatest generation, this D-Day and every day, we must not tolerate tyranny on our streets, but stand up for this great country. We are defined at our core by our love for liberty and justice for all. Just as the courageous men on the beaches of Normandy stared evil in the eye and charged ahead, we must stand firm, tall and proud to fight for the country we love and preserve our freedom for generations to come.
Jessi Ebben
Eau Claire
Events put a focus on gun safety issues
Today through Sunday virtual “wear orange” events will celebrate National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
For 100 seconds at noon on Saturday, join in, wherever you are, to bang on pots or pans to remember the more than 100 people killed by gun violence every day in America. Wear orange. Tie orange ribbons or fabric on trees around your home. Make a “WEAR ORANGE-END GUN VIOLENCE-LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR” sign for your yard and/or put orange paper hearts in your window. Then post on social media what you’re doing to show your support.
New FBI data (May 2020) shows the number of background checks processed in April 2020 were up 25 percent compared to 2019. This follows the largest surge of background checks ever, with 3.7 million initiated in March 2020. One person registering can purchase several guns. Before the pandemic, 4.6 million children lived in homes with access to an unlocked or unsupervised gun. Every day eight children and teens are shot unintentionally by family fire. It’s more vital than ever that we practice safe firearm storage. Support the Prevent Family Fire Act. Gun violence is estimated to cost the American economy at least $229 billion every year.
In 2020, gun safety advocates will promote a gun safety agenda to strengthen the background check system, close loopholes in gun registration, protect kids and communities, disarm domestic abusers and prevent suicide. It is time to bring back an assault weapon ban, as well as a ban on “ghost guns” that have no registration numbers and can be purchased online.
Anger and racism is increasing during this COVID-19 crisis. We need to come together, peacefully, to work for gun safety measures now.
Janet Frase
Eau Claire