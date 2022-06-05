I am very opposed to the proposal to bottle Eau Claire water for profit. This entire venture raises concerns for the environment, threats to future water sources for residents, and increased costs for water over time.
Of utmost concern is for the environment. Plastics already fill the oceans with miles of debris, cannot be easily recycled, and are made with fossil fuels, which we need to reduce, not increase, if the planet is to survive. Adding more plastics will further harm the environment. Eau Claire prides itself on being a green community, promoting bike paths, river access for kayaks and other watercraft, and following a sustainability plan to address climate change over time. Allowing a company to sell our water counters all these efforts and makes a mockery of being a green community.
Residents should have priority to the water and know that 10 or 20 years from now, this valuable product will still be there for them. Supporting a countywide groundwater study is needed before any for-profit company is allowed to bottle and sell such a precious commodity. This proposal is also confusing because Eau Claire water is contaminated with PFAS and new wells must be dug to identify clean water sources. So while the city is paying for very costly new wells, how can it even consider selling the water to a for-profit company?
As a community, Eau Claire prides itself on actions taken to protect the environment. Supporting this proposal would counter these efforts and contribute to worsening climate change. The City Council should vote “no” to this for-profit venture.
Mary Canales
Eau Claire
Gun violence must be addressed
I wasn’t going to write another letter about guns and violence. Fatigue and frustration have set in.
Is there any logical, truthful argument for why any citizen needs an assault rifle and/or a magazine of multiple ammunition? Certainly, a hunter does not as such a weapon negates the sport. If target shooting is the answer, fine, but keep all such weapons under lock at the target arena.
It is time to face up to the fact that our criminals, citizen military groups and those suffering from mental illness are better armed than our law enforcement members. Rene Descartes said, “The only clear and final truth is the truth of conscience.” What has happened to the American Democratic conscience?