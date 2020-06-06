Defining ‘privilege’ can be challenging
When they hear the term white privilege, white Americans often feel defensive. What they hear is, “what you have, you have not earned.” And, it does mean that, but not exactly in the way it is received.
To illustrate, a meme is going around social media platforms, in which white people pronounce their privilege to safely perform activities that have resulted in the murder of black people. Activities such as sitting on your sofa, sleeping in your bed, going for a jog, having a routine traffic stop, playing in the park, walking home and other utterly mundane things are listed beside the names of black people who were murdered while doing them.
And here we come to the point of it. It seems wrong to call not getting murdered while sleeping in your bed a “privilege.” It doesn’t seem like some sort of special dispensation not to get murdered going on a jog. It boggles the mind to call that a privilege. In fact, there is no way to earn the right to not get murdered when playing in the park, at 12 years old. There are certain rights, ones the American Founding Fathers believed were inalienable — “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” — that weren’t extended to black people at the founding of the nation and still aren’t experienced for black Americans.
Historically, slave owners could murder people they enslaved without penalty, and after slavery, white lynch mobs included law enforcement and the clergy. The laws that make it difficult to prosecute the murders of black people today extend from the logic of slavery, treating black lives as disposable.
White privilege allows you the right to expect your murder to be considered a crime. In its barest sense, white privilege is the right to expect to live.
Stephanie Farrar
Eau Claire
Thanks to those who’ve helped during crisis
National Teachers Day, the first Tuesday in May, came and went with little or no fanfare for 2020 as has all too frequently also happened with the cancellation or postponement of countless other events.
Indeed, the losses due to this pandemic are incalculable even when they have been calculated. For example, we are given tragic death counts attributed to the virus but we do not know how many other deaths may involve undiagnosed COVID-19. Similarly, we are given massive numbers of people who have registered for unemployment but we do not know how many others have applied but not become registered or did not even apply at all.
Local small businesses can calculate their regrettable percentage drop in revenue during the pandemic, but how can they possibly calculate the full impact of their loss on the community? And how can the community conceivably calculate the loss of support and convenience from those small businesses? Here’s where quantitative data become merged with qualitative effects.
School losses are similarly immeasurable in terms of the impact on the students, educators and the community as a whole. As the 2019-2020 school ends, let’s thank the teachers for their efforts and contributions and let’s congratulate their students whose progress, accomplishments, milestones and more cannot be recaptured or even just measured.
My heart goes out to all who have suffered losses, however great or small, during this horrible pandemic. For everybody, loss of life, loss of livelihood, loss of opportunity and more have taken a tremendous and incalculable toll. That applies not just to those I have mentioned or implied here, but to everybody.
Truly, my heart goes to all who have been affected and my thanks go to all who have been helpful.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Is COVID-19 as deadly as some are claiming?
It’s about a month late, but at the time of this writing the CDC updated the infection fatality rate for COVID-19, putting it at 0.26%. This assumes an asymptomatic rate of 35%, which may well be low. And, we know for a fact that the number of COVID-19 deaths are inflated. The state of Washington effectively admitted their numbers are inflated by about 20%, since they include deaths actually caused by other factors.
Along the same lines, Dr. Deborah Birx recently indicated the COVID-19 deaths may be inflated by up to 25%. If the Washington and Birx estimates are near the mark, then the COVID-19 deaths so far are the same as those attributed to the flu, in its most recent season.
What is most alarming and astounding is that many continue to act as if we have learned nothing these past three months, acting as though we face an enemy like small pox. Leaving the debate of their effectiveness aside, mandates for masks, gloves and other such measures can only be justified if we now believe that such things should be a constant in life, since the overall risk is in the same ballpark as usual.
We have unfortunately been conditioned to be highly influenced by fear, particularly as it relates to our perception of “safety.” We recently commemorated Memorial Day, a chance to remind ourselves of those who acted with courage and strength. I have to wonder what the average GI would think if, after coming back from war, was told that haircuts were illegal or that churches were forced to close or that tens of millions of Americans were forced from their jobs, all for a virus like this one.
I expect they would wonder what happened to the country they went to war for and the common sense of her people.
Andy Shakal
Bloomer
There are no excuses when November comes
After the April election it is crystal clear that absentee voting needs some attention by our state leaders. It is the first part of June and November seems a long way off.
How absentee voting will look in November is completely up to our elected officials. This will take complete nonpartisanship in Madison. Both parties will have to eliminate the blame game or drag their feet on coming up with a solution so the voters of Wisconsin will know what is expected in November related to absentee voting. I am surprised the League of Women Voters hasn’t sounded the call already.
The Republican Party of this state does not just consist of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald. If the rest of the Republican senators and representatives of this state do not act now and drag their feet, you will feel it at the November polls, especially the representatives as they are all up for reelection in November.
While the pandemic is center stage currently, life will go on and come November we will see if our governor and Legislature have done their jobs. The clock is ticking related to absentee voting in November. Wisconsin voters deserve better than to experience a repeat of the April election.
Tick, tock, tick, tock ... .
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Historic quote may apply to Trump
I’d found something written by Samuel Gompers, first president of the American Federation of Labor, back in 1894. It might have a lot of meaning now:
“(When) a tyrant has shown himself he has always found some willing judge to clothe that tyranny in the robes of legality, and modern capitalism has proven no exception to the rule.”
Maybe this applies to President Donald Trump, who always says something is “fake news.” I would like to know how many times Trump has said fake news since he has become president of the United States.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
School board pick is encouraging
I am very encouraged by the Eau Claire school board’s action to select Michael Johnson as the next superintendent. He has the track record, experience and qualifications to be the leader this school district so desperately needs.
I am very discouraged by the recent actions of newly appointed board member Phil Lyons, who was charged with operating his vehicle while intoxicated on March 13. We are human and make mistakes, but what transpired after the infraction is equally concerning. On April 5, the Leader-Telegram reported Lyons was charged that same day with five other civil offenses, including refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest, operating with an expired license, driving with open intoxicants in his vehicle, speeding and making an improper turn.
Lyons has great responsibility as UW-Stout’s vice chancellor of administrative and student life services. Now, as an important member of the Eau Claire school board, what example has Lyons demonstrated to students and parents in the district? He has severely damaged his integrity, credibility and the trust we can have in him.
At a very minimum, Lyons owes us all a deep and sincere apology and volunteer hours to make amends. More appropriately, the Eau Claire school board needs to make another good decision and relieve Lyons of his duties on the board. His lack of self-control, discipline and judgment do not bode well for making decisions that impact this district.
We deserve better and must demand better. The board needs to take disciplinary action to remove him.
John Moskal
Eau Claire