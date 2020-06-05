Using face masks can help protect us all
Over the last week or so there have been several letters to the editor regarding masking. Their logic and reasoning have been spot on. I want to take it a step further.
We all want to have safer-at-home behind us and have some semblance of normality back in our lives. What is so wrong or difficult to understand is that masking when in public can help everyone. Do you realize that some statistics show that up to 50% of the population can be positive for the COVID-19 virus and not have any symptoms at all? The CDC strongly recommends masking while in public. If John Menard can mandate this in all his stores across the country, I really think that all Wisconsinites can help too.
But this is wishful thinking at best. There will always be the people who are selfish and don’t care about their fellow man that can ruin it for all.
Robert Kassl
Fall Creek