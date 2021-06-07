Remember for what veterans served
Before his death in 1988, Western writer Louis L’Amour wrote the following:
“Too often the truth that men fight for becomes debased in the mouths of later generations, used as an instrument to destroy all that their fathers sought. In my own country, Washington, Jefferson, Adams, that little group of brave souls, radical thinkers in their time, struggled for liberty of thought and speech. Now other men, in the name of progress or Americanism, would bring an end to just those things.”
When you thank a veteran for their service, don’t let radicals tear down what we served for.
Camden Thomas
Eau Claire