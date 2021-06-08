Kiwanians play key role for local museum
Nice article by Eric Lindquist in the June 1 edition of the Leader-Telegram on the reopening of the Paul Bunyan Lumber Camp, now known as the Wisconsin Logging Museum.
Missing was the fact that this great regional attraction was established, built, renovated, maintained and supported by the Kiwanis Clubs of Eau Claire. In the 1930s, several Kiwanians decided to honor the people and industry who helped establish the city of Eau Claire by erecting a replica of a lumber camp used in the 1890s. Today, the four Kiwanis Clubs of Eau Claire continue to support and maintain the camp through their sweat and money.
A large new building has been completed at the museum to house equipment used in the harvest of the white pines Eau Claire was famous for. This building was funded by the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire in honor of its 100th anniversary. In addition to money, many hours were spent by Eau Claire Kiwanians to complete the building at its exhibits.
Kiwanis is the oldest service club in the Chippewa Valley and the Wisconsin Logging Museum is its legacy.
Tom Mihajlov
President-elect, Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire